Letters to the Editor: Protect against coronavirus to help protect others

Back in the “stone age” when I was in nursing school, the Centers for Disease Control had just discovered MRSA, a very antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The hospitals posted signs warning all staff to wear gloves and wash their hands.

I was in a room when a resident physician came in. He started to examine a patient’s wound without wearing gloves or washing his hands.

I told him the wound was MRSA positive. His response? “It won’t hurt me.”

To this day, we battle MRSA because of that kind of attitude.

I have a message to those who are healthy and strong and think they have no risk factors.

You, too, will say the COVID-19 won’t hurt you.

I ask you to take the time to educate yourself about this horrific virus, especially noting that you can carry it up to two weeks without symptoms.

Have you considered the store clerk whose child has asthma, or the nurse whose mom is living with her as she battles breast cancer, or the paramedic whose dad has severe lung disease?

If not, please do so.

To those who believe they are healthy and not at risk to contract the virus: While the virus may not hurt you, you may be a danger to others.

SHARON HUTCHINSON

Cotswold Court

Charleston

Honor Willie McRae

William Harris “Willie” McRae, whose family owned Boone Hall Plantation, recently passed away. His obituary was in April 3 Post and Courier.

Every current and future resident of Mount Pleasant owes this man a debt of gratitude.

Thanks to his wisdom, generosity and foresight, Boone Hall Plantation will never be developed. We will not have to endure yet another overpriced suburban neighborhood that further chokes traffic on U.S. Highway 17.

As for Long Point Road, let us all contact our local representatives and encourage them to rename it in memory of him.

Thank you, Mr. McRae.

KENT HOLDEN

Faith Street

Mount Pleasant

On the front lines

I have repeatedly heard how our doctors and nurses and even food service and environmental workers are our local heroes.

Even nurses and doctors are appreciative of the job that respiratory therapists are doing on the front lines.

We run the ventilators, intubate patients, administer respiratory medications, draw blood, and have many other medical responsibilities.

The president doesn’t recognize our role, even though we are the ones most in a patient’s face from the onset of care.

ROBERT PULOS

Pinewood Drive

Ladson

Blood donations

In case you missed it, there was a good news COVID-19-related story this week.

The FDA loosened blood donation restrictions, including for people like me who have been deferred since 2002 for spending time in certain European countries and considered to have been exposed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or its variant vCJD.

I donated blood five times a year from 1970 until 2002 when the vCJD restrictions began.

So instead of donating blood. I organized blood drives. My inability to donate left me feeling unfulfilled.

After 18 years, I am overjoyed to be able to donate again.

Our next quarterly Folly Beach Blood Drive is June 10, and I am already signed up to donate.

These relaxed rules are expected to remain in place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

DAVE MILLER

Red Sunset Lane

Folly Beach

Stop the blame game

We are tired of the blame game, which is about political posturing and avoiding responsibility. People are dying. We can save today’s patients; yesterday’s are gone. In war, the strategy is attack, reorganize and defend.

Since the United States is part of this pandemic and we have daily deaths approaching thousands, national action is required.

The president has declared it a war. In a war, the states do not fight.

Collective, directed action is required. The initial concept of “our” government was to collectively defend against enemies.

I propose an immediate, massive restructuring of our Department of Defense budget to fight this so-called wartime enemy.

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island