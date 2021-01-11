Letters to the Editor: Proposed election 'audit’ disingenuous move

So a number of U.S. senators have proposed the creation of a fact-finding commission to review various claims about the 2020 election, an “audit” they say.

We already have federally created fact-finding groups to review election claims and disputes.

We call them federal courts. And several of them, together with the U.S. Supreme Court and some state courts, have rejected dozens of lawsuits challenging various state results in the presidential election.

Good luck in finding those Republican hallmarks of federalism and states’ rights as espoused by Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. This is a disingenuous, unconservative move.

But kudos to Sen. Lindsey Graham for stepping up to the plate, finally.

Mail-in voting issues

Future presidential and general elections will become problematic if mail-in voting is allowed to continue.

ID voting should be the norm. I can’t do much without an ID. I hope the nation’s leaders in Washington figure this out.

Nuclear weapons ban

Jan. 22 is the day that the treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will enter into force.

It is imperative that the U.S. ushers it in.

Nuclear weapons are illegal and more than 50 nations have ratified this treaty.

Let’s hope our government, starting with Rep. Nancy Mace, does the right thing.

Pay it forward

The arguments from many who are against increasing the COVID-19 stimulus payments are not only hurtful and hateful, but make no sense to me.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Dec. 30 on the Senate floor, “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.”

So, let me see if I understand this line of reasoning. He is denying money to help those who are suffering because of a few who don’t need it?

Really? Has he not considered how illogical this sounds?

Who cares if some wealthy people get the money?

At least those who do need it will have a chance to receive much-needed financial help.

And for those “rich friends who don’t need the help,” I say do the right thing. Pay it forward.

Surely they know someone to whom they could send their $2,000 stimulus money or simply donate it to a charity that could use it to help others.

It’s a no-brainer, folks. People are hurting.

Prayer ending stumbles

On Jan. 4, Congress started work to make all documents “gender neutral.”

And U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver even ended his opening prayer with the words “Amen and A-woman.”

When used after a prayer, creed or other formal statements, “amen” is used to express solemn agreement. It means “may it be so” or “so it is.”

It has no gender specificity in its meaning.

What will our representatives do with some other words with “men” in them such as abdomen, demented, sacrament, amenable or government?

End of journey

My 27-year tenure with the James Island Public Service District Commission came to an end at midnight New Year’s Eve.

I would like to express deep gratitude to the good people of our community for what has been a truly memorable experience.

It has been like a long train trip, a kind of odyssey. At times, the tracks were bumpy, as when the city of Charleston was aggressively annexing much of the district's tax base. Overall, however, the journey has been eminently satisfying.

Among the satisfactions have been the official stands the district has taken against unbridled development, against the extension of I-526 across Johns and James islands, and, most recently, against Dominion Energy’s obscene request for a rate increase.

It is with pride that I note the district's critical support in the creation of the town of James Island.

This particular journey has been one of the greatest honors of my life, ranking beside the honor of having served our country in uniform.

But, by definition, any journey has a beginning and an end. As my journey ends, I say to all my constituents, “Farewell and God bless.”

