Letters to the Editor: Property values at risk from rising sea levels

I am experiencing a dilemma that others currently have or may eventually experience.

The lot I purchased in 1967 is situated on a saltwater creek on the northern side of James Island.

The headlines in the Nov. 13 Post and Courier specifically mentioned this area of James Island when addressing the hazards and vulnerability on the Charleston area from rising sea levels.

The lot is basically level from the creek bank up to one corner of the house foundation. Recent king tides, because of increased ocean levels, have flooded portions of the yard by 15 feet.

ln fact, all 7-foot tides cause partial flooding.

I appealed the recent Charleston County Assessor’s Office 2020 appraisal of my property in which its value appreciated by 15%. I requested a small reduction from the previous appraisal, basing it on the prediction published in the newspaper about what to expect over time with a 4- to 5-foot increase in the ocean level.

This appeal was rejected.

I understand that appraisals are primarily based on the value of comparable properties.

Currently, there are no guidelines or instructions dealing with the effect of how flooding factors into property value.

I believe it is time to acknowledge the documented presence of natural disasters and address this issue by updating the regulations.

CLARK MORRISON

North Shore Drive

James Island

No to rate hike

My question is what will Dominion Energy do with the money it gets from a rate increase? Does the utility really need this money?

As part of its deal to take over SCE&G, Dominion Energy agreed not to request another rate increase until 2021.

Now, not surprisingly, the utility is asking to raise rates 7.7% in 2021.

I hope this request will be turned down by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

The real question is, what are Dominion’s costs to provide service, and are those costs being covered with a proper margin for an annual profit?

I believe the top executives of Dominion Energy do not need any extra money and that they are well-paid. I am certain they earn far more than I do.

My wife and I are retired and we live on a fixed income. Our electric and gas bills average around $115 a month. There are likely thousands of Dominion customers who are in a similar situation.

I understand that ratepayers will be paying for the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant fiasco for a long time. But we should not be forced to pay one penny more to Dominion, which should have known what it was buying into.

I ask the PSC to scrutinize every single expense on the Dominion Energy balance sheet, and see if the costs to provide service to the ratepayers are being covered today.

I trust the PSC will do everything it needs to do to find out if Dominion’s current rates are fair and adequate.

ART KLEIN

Gammon Street

Charleston

Real reason Trump lost

Two recent columnists in The Post and Courier suggested President Donald Trump lost the election primarily because of his “personality,” thereby attempting to minimize his failures as a leader and his reckless policies as driving factors in his loss.

I disagree.

It was Trump’s charismatic, “I am the chosen one” personality that almost won him reelection.

With little record of achievement to run on, his personality overcame his constant lying about his accomplishments among his followers.

The primary reason Trump lost the election was his reckless handling of the pandemic, his false claims it was “going away” or “we’re turning the corner” as well as his dangerous “herd mentality” approach.

He lost because of his refusal to disavow white supremacist groups, his attacks on racial justice and equality, and his efforts to divide, not unify, the country.

He lost because of his cruel immigration and asylum policies that separated children from their parents. He lost because he harmed our relationship with NATO allies, praised autocratic leaders, insulted our military and diminished America as a world leader.

He lost because he politicized the Justice Department, obstructed justice and pardoned his corrupt friends.

In short, he lost because he was an embarrassing, erratic and unfit president.

DAVID SCHAEFFER

Governor’s Drive

Kiawah Island

Warp speed vaccine

Since many Democrats apparently don’t know much about Operation Warp Speed, I think all of those who voted for the person responsible for the success of the COVID-19 vaccine efforts should be in the front of the line when it becomes available.

MICHAEL BOWERS

Bairds Cove

Charleston