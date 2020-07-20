Letters to the Editor: Private schools offer alternative to failing public schools

The July 13 Post and Courier editorial urging S.C.’s Legislature against funding school vouchers for private or religious schools was so sad.

The worst part was your logic for not freeing minority students from failing public schools: “We can’t control what these schools teach or how well they teach it.”

At best, this is simply ignorant, considering student test scores.

A cursory review of the education literature on how religious schools substantially improve the education of minority students is most obvious and has been so for years.

Consider a study done 40 years ago at the University of Chicago by Thomas Coleman who concluded that “Catholic schools in comparison to public schools produce higher cognitive achievement; were less racially segregated; and variations across students in patterns of achievement was much less dependent upon family background.”

That was 40 years ago and is still true today, as many modern studies indicate.

We’ve heard a lot about institutional racism in the past few months. It is certainly found in minority communities with failing public schools.

Our legislators would do well for minorities to empower them with a choice of where they send their children for an education.

Free our minority children from the plantation of failed schools.

Monsignor EDWARD LOFTON

St. Theresa The Little Flower

Catholic Church

Dorchester Road

Summerville

Roots of inequality

During this unprecedented time when COVID-19 has threatened our health, safety and livelihoods, we are reminded of the disproportionate impact the virus has on women.

There have been massive layoffs among low-wage jobs; close to 7 in 10 of those holding jobs that typically pay less than $10 per hour are women. And a disproportionate number of women in low-wage jobs are women of color.

It’s not just low-wage earning women who are treated unfairly. A report on the gender-wage gap by occupation found that a pay gap exists between men and women in every occupation, no matter the gender make-up of that occupation.

During times of crisis, violence against women escalates. Many women are at home with abusers.

We can do something about this. We can address the root cause of inequality by amending our Constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment has been ratified by the required 38 states. All that stands in the way is an arbitrary deadline for ratification.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Join me in asking U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to eliminate the ERA deadline and move the resolution out of the Judiciary Committee and onto the Senate floor for a vote.

Ask both Sens. Graham and Tim Scott to vote yes to ensure ratification of the ERA. You can make a difference for women who are suffering from the impacts of this pandemic.

LAURA WOOD CANTOPHER

North Creek Drive

Mount Pleasant

Fountains for statues

Our Holy City is being divided by statue strife. I humbly suggest we replace any removed statues with landscaped fountains, illuminated at night. Maybe an eternal flame to signify peace could be added

JOSEPH R. COCKRELL

South Battery

Charleston

Platt for House 115

As a retired political scientist living in Charleston, I am writing to endorse Eugene Platt, a candidate in the Aug. 11 special election in the greater Charleston area.

Platt, a native Charlestonian, is an accomplished and published poet and novelist, a military veteran, a faithful Episcopalian, a lover of all things Irish and a devoted family man.

He also is a Green Party member who has long served as an elected official on James Island. For years, he was the only Green Party elected official in South Carolina.

If he had his way, health care would be universal, capital punishment would be only something we would read about in history books and working toward a sustainable environment would be high on our agenda.

There is a vacancy in S.C. House District 115 because the incumbent resigned to accept a presidential appointment as U.S. attorney.

After the special election, an election for the full two-year term will be held Nov. 3.

Eugene Platt is running to fill the short-term vacancy and will not run for the full term. He isn’t soliciting or accepting campaign contributions, but he would love to have your support and vote if you live in District 115.

J. DAVID GILLESPIE

Grand Council Street

Charleston