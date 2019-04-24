Price of success
The price of a city’s commercial success can be the death of her values and traditions.
In what style will the last Charlestonians ask, “My goodness, why did our beautifully, loved peninsular lady have to die?”
TOM YOUNG
Archdale Street
Charleston
Taxing situation
If 99.9 percent of Americans had their tax returns questioned, most would give them up willingly.
Most hard-working Americans have nothing to hide, unless it is their financial woes and struggles to make ends meet.
Why, I ask, is our esteemed president so reluctant to release his returns? It makes one ask, “What is he hiding from scrutiny?”
I am sure he isn’t hiding anything or been involved in any shady dealings in America or abroad. Heaven forbid.
Let’s leave him alone so he can play golf tax-free and select new Cabinet members in peace.
ROBERT LANE
Knottingham Drive
Goose Creek
Wrong attitude
I was taken aback by a statement made by Kali Holloway, director of the Make It Right Campaign, as published in the April 18 Charleston Scene article concerning her group’s efforts to take down the Calhoun statue on Marion Square.
Holloway said, “I’m not interested in this effort being about conversations. We’ve had enough conversations. We need action.” That is, take it down, now.
Ms. Holloway thinks she knows how to solve the Calhoun problem. But her attitude actually is the problem.
Like many Americans, Ms. Holloway only wants to talk, not listen. Ms. Holloway knows she is right, her opponents are wrong and nothing can dissuade her. The meetings sponsored by her group are not about discussing how to weigh Calhoun’s racism against his substantial record of public service. She’s not interested in conversation or debate.
Similarly, Trump supporters and opponents avoid all conversation about our polarizing president. We long ago stopped rational discussion of abortion, gun control, climate change, the role of the U.S. military abroad and just about every other important national issue.
Our inability to have conversations will ultimately destroy democracy, because a healthy democracy depends on wide open, robust debate. We yell and scream, but we don’t listen or learn or change our minds. So we get nothing accomplished.
I’m prepared to listen to Ms. Holloway about the Calhoun statute and its future, but only if she is prepared to listen to me. I await her call.
DAVID M. RUBIN
Donning Drive
Summerville
Honoring Hollings
The late Sen. Fritz Hollings was a long time friend to my family. My uncle Louis was a member of a law firm known locally as the “League of Nations.” Hollings and his brother represented the German contingent, Rocky Goldberg was the Jewish member and Paul Urrichio was the Italian representative.
My grandmother used to bake Greek pastries for the firm and I made many a trip on my bike from her store on East Bay Street to their office on Church Street.
Many years later, I found myself a first-year law student at the University of South Carolina’s School of Law. That year a serious controversy arose that threatened the school’s accreditation. Sen. Hollings had written an open letter stating that there was a “cancer” within the school. I, in turn, wrote an open letter in response and invited him to appear at our weekly speakers forum.
He accepted my invitation, appeared at the law school and stated his case. The controversy soon died down to everyone’s satisfaction.
I was, and have always been, grateful for Sen. Hollings taking the time to appear at the law school and this is just one example of his concern for everything that had to do with South Carolina.
NICOLAS C. LEMPESIS
East Ashley Avenue
Folly Beach
Mueller Report
After nearly two years and $35 million and no findings of any significance, I would say the Democrats owe the American taxpayers a refund for the full cost of the Mueller investigation.
Democrats haven’t really done anything constructive since January. You can start by working on the economy, health care, immigration, infrastructure.
Stop wasting our money and assuming you own the farm. You don’t, we hired you to take care of it, so get busy or you’re fired.
WALLY REDDINGTON JR.
Durrell Court
Goose Creek