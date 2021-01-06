Letters to the Editor: Presidential election results debated

Election more than symbols

Many Americans believe that burning the American flag or an athlete kneeling during the national anthem is un-American and is disrespectful. However, the American flag and the Star-Spangled Banner, while important, are merely symbols.

Our electoral process, democracy and federalism are not just symbols. They form the foundations of our country. And yet President Donald Trump, several dozen members of the House (including from South Carolina) and a dozen senators are attacking these core values, even after state election auditors, the Supreme Court and the Justice Department have confirmed the accuracy of the election.

Where is the outrage among the Republican establishment and the Federalist Society? These false attacks on the fair and free election process and our state election officials do much more harm to our country and our system of federalism than a burned flag or a kneeling athlete. President Trump and these congressmen and senators have betrayed our system of democracy and federalism. President Trump has lost and should never be elected again, and those pushing his bogus voter fraud theories should be forced to resign.

The voters have spoken. If you cannot accept it, get out of Congress.

DAVID SCHAEFFER

Congress must intervene

In the Jan. 1 issue of The Post and Courier, Rep.-elect Nancy Mace said, “I am not going to vote to overturn the results of the Electoral College because I do not believe that Congress knows better than voters or better than the states.”

It is not a matter of trusting the voters. They vote however they want to in our system.

So what is there to “trust”?

The states are another matter.

Congress has the final authority in counting Electoral College votes, according to our Constitution.

There are so many claims about questionable state actions in counting ballots in the presidential election that Congress has no choice but to intervene because the judicial system appears to be afraid of its own shadow.

Unless an authoritative body such as

the Supreme Court or Congress provides

an evidentiary hearing that includes testimony under oath, we will again be subjected to at least four more years of claims that

our president-elect is not a legitimate president.

We can avoid that, but only if Congress asks the questions and hears the answers.

FORREST BONNER

Vaccinate teachers

It is extremely important that teachers who are responsible for in-class instruction be among those in the first wave of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many school systems are demanding that they spend hours with students, most of whom have close ties with multiple family members.

As a person in the high-risk age group, I know that I can continue to limit my exposure until I am able to get the vaccine.

Not every classroom teacher, however, has that option.

If we continue to believe children should be in school, we should be insisting that front-line teachers in that effort should have the vaccine as soon as possible.

ELIZABETH MARTIN

Partisan attack

I take issue with the Jan. 3 letter by Sen. Tom Davis.

He has chosen to take comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci out of context with regard to mask-wearing recommendations early in the pandemic.

In those early days, public health officials were learning about the characteristics of the virus and its ability to be aerosolized and transmitted.

N95 masks were in dangerously short supply. In the early days, it was not known that masks were essential and it certainly was not known that simple cloth face coverings had any efficacy in reducing transmission.

The online headline that characterized Dr. Fauci’s remarks as a “lie” was damaging and misleading.

Dr. Fauci has been the country’s top authority on infectious disease for almost 40 years. His leadership has been stalwart and his credibility unimpeachable.

It is dangerous for Sen. Davis to try to undermine Dr. Fauci’s credibility and honesty when he should be doing whatever he can to encourage his constituents to follow Dr. Fauci’s scientific-based guidance that the vaccine is safe and that the road to economic and social recovery relies on a high vaccination rate.

And once we did know the value of masks, was Sen. Davis leading the effort to pass a mask mandate? Please stop the partisan attacks that damage our recovery.

Dr. DAVID ELLISON

Vaccine rollout

I recently read that South Carolina, with a population of about 5 million, had received about 197,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but had managed to administer only 31% or a little more than 61,000 of the available supply to its citizens.

Contrast this with Israel, with a population of about 8.7 million, which has been able to inoculate 685,000 of its citizenry including a third of those over the age of 60.

Here’s a suggestion to DHEC: Contact your counterparts in Israel to find out how they are doing it.

JEFF WEINER

A bad call

Like many Americans, I was appalled by President Donald Trump’s comments in a recent phone conversation with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State.

During the conversation, Trump asked Raffensperger to change Georgia’s certified election results so that Trump could be declared the winner.

Trump’s possibly illegal request reminded me of a quote from the movie “Gangs of New York,” where Boss Tweed said, “Remember the first rule of politics. The ballots don’t make the results, the counters make the results.”

I am thankful that Mr. Raffensperger had enough moral courage to stand up to the president and protect the integrity of the election results.

JOHN I. MOORE JR.

Uptown deal flaws

Reading between the lines in the North Charleston Uptown project article in the Jan. 1 Post and Courier, it seems that we could be getting a much better deal.

The deal will provide tax reimbursements to developers.

The developers will be required to acquire property in Dorchester and Berkeley counties as offsets and put them under easement.

Why doesn’t the deal use the tax money to buy the easement properties outright and turn it into parkland?

Why are the developers retaining the rights to the easement properties when we are paying the developers tax money?

This is a flaw in the deal and should be amended.

DAN P. JONES

