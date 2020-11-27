Letters to the Editor: President-elect Joe Biden’s selections bode well for national security

America is back and ready to take its place standing up for our values and exercising the kind of responsible leadership that has brought the world to a much more peaceful and prosperous place than it was before 1945.

The national security and foreign policy leadership team President-elect Biden named Tuesday is experienced, trusted and professional.

They know that economic security is also national security. And unlike the current administration, Tony Blinken and the impressive team of leaders named are well aware that the word “ally” is not a pejorative.

That the Biden-Harris transition team is moving so quickly and professionally is a great signal for the next four years.

We can all be very proud and satisfied that our global responsibilities will be in excellent hands.

JAMES D. MELVILLE JR.

Retired U.S. ambassador

Indigo Bay Circle

Mount Pleasant

People’s beliefs stun

My perception of humanity has changed radically this year, and I am 76 years old.

For decades I have given people more credit than they deserve. I thought that most people were basically good and honest.

But the events of 2020 are just so ridiculously obvious.

I now know for sure that the basic tenet of my psychology teacher in college was true: “Cognitions are selectively oriented.”

It’s a nice way of saying “people believe what they want to believe.”

And I might add that they will twist their entire intelligence into making it seem true. It’s not a pretty picture of humanity.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant

Slavery’s long story

I would like to thank Robert Rosen for his cogent and enlightening Nov. 22 commentary about erasing Charlestonians.

For differing context, I would like to provide the following quote by Thomas Sowell:

“Blacks were not enslaved because they were black, but because they were available. Slavery has existed in the world for thousands of years. Whites enslaved other whites in Europe for centuries before the first black was brought to the western hemisphere. Asians enslaved Europeans. Asians enslaved other Asians. Africans enslaved other Africans, and indeed even today in North Africa, blacks continue to enslaved blacks.”

Sowell, an American economist, social theorist, political philosopher and author, who is himself, black, is a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute.

This will bring your readers more perspective as well as perspective from a different viewpoint.

How wide must our net be cast to excise all those connected to owners of other human beings and those with did not object?

NORMA MORETZ HORVITZ

Church Street

Charleston

COVID-19 deaths

This is why people aren’t wearing masks:

1. A sizeable portion of the public thinks COVID-19 is not much to worry about. Polls show about 35% of Americans are “not too worried” or “not at all worried” and PBS News interviewed several individuals who said as much.

2. There is a public perception that the city of Charleston mask ordinance doesn’t apply to walking along city streets, according to a Police Department spokesperson.

The perceptions are wrong on both counts.

The ordinance, which is posted on the city’s website, specifically says to wear a mask in all public spaces, including while walking along city streets.

Also, according to the Mayo Clinic website, while there is a high survival rate, those who survive can have long-term damage to their lungs, heart, brain and other organs.

Some survivors have persistent neurological symptoms, according to a PBS News report.

As of Nov. 20, more than 252,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, including more than 4,200 in South Carolina and 290 in Charleston County.

ROBERT P. STOCKTON

Montagu Court

Charleston

Accurate election

With the myriad of lawsuits and claims of voter fraud submitted by the Trump campaign, an unintended consequence seems to be emerging that this has been the fairest and most accurate presidential election in history.

To date, 24 of the 30-plus lawsuits filed by the campaign have either been either withdrawn or dismissed with absolutely no systemic fraud uncovered.

One would assume that with the assets and personalities the campaign has available to it, even the most obscure defects in the election would have been brought to light by now.

So far, nothing has been found. The counts are accurate and the attorneys seem to be having to dig much deeper to find even the slightest suggestion of wrongdoing.

At some point, Donald Trump will have to acknowledge what most have suspected all along: He lost the election, fair and square.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

Clean up dog waste

I continued to be amazed by the amount of dog waste on the sidewalks surrounding Colonial Lake.

The city spent a lot of money to fix up the lake and we, the citizens, are not doing our part to help maintain the grounds.

If people walking their dog around the lake and the pet needs to take a break, please pick up the waste.

There are waste bag dispensers located at various points around the lake.

It’s a shame that we have to navigate dog waste left behind by lazy dog owners.

DUANE MONAHAN

Wentworth Street

Charleston

3rd-party coverage

Thank you, Post and Courier, for including Libertarian Party candidates in your election coverage in 2020.

All too often national, state and local media only cover Republicans and Democrats, even though most often, there are others on the ballot.

I applaud you for informing the citizens of greater Charleston of all the choices they had for representation in federal, state and county government.

We Libertarians promise to continue to offer alternative perspectives outside of the conservative/liberal repartee if you promise to keep covering it.

PAUL RUNKO

Coastal Grass Way

Charleston