I appreciated the Oct. 17 Post and Courier column by Dr. Edward Gilbreth about the scenic view he enjoyed as he was landing at Charleston International Airport.

It occurred to me that Dana Beach and the Coastal Conservation League had a lot to do with preserving much of the Lowcountry’s land, rivers and beach areas.

I just read “A Wholly Admirable Thing” by Virginia and Dana Beach. It contains stories of the Coastal Conservation League’s various conservation battles.

Dana Beach is the primary reason that we can appreciate all the preserved land that he has devoted his life to protecting. After I read the book, I wondered why he and his dedicated and hard-working wife, Virginia, weren’t candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer Prize.

Dana Beach deserves great accolades for all his tenacity and hard work. If you read this book, start with the chapter titled, “How To Say No To Hogs.”

This book can be read out of sequence because the chapters are not in chronological order. Each plays an important role in how we can maintain the marvelous view we all can see from the air and, more importantly, at ground level.

ERIC LUNDGREN

Terrabrook Lane

Charleston

Delcioppo for District 1

I had the pleasure of meeting Marie Delcioppo through the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association. As head of our Safety Committee, she brought her huge heart, passion for doing the right thing and incredible drive to the table.

Her ability to identify key players (to authorize change), build relationships, articulate needs, brainstorm solutions and negotiate action is second to none.

Within months of her taking the reins, we had new parking restrictions and reduced speed limits with signs to reduce risks in our school zone.

After a second child was knocked down en route to school, she supported a Neighborhood Association-led safety patrol in partnership with Daniel Island School that resulted in a voluntary program that helped hundreds of children get to school safely.

Despite not having children at DIS, Marie was a regular volunteer. Her sense of service above self is inspiring. As neighborhood association president, she continues to do an incredible job identifying and responding to community needs.

Understanding the challenges of busy families, she began streaming meetings so all could stay informed, thereby increasing the reach of speakers and information.

I can’t think of a better candidate for City Council District 1. She’s a shining example of a good citizen and leader. Anyone blessed to know her, knows she would achieve amazing results for District 1.

For these reasons and many more, Marie Delcioppo has our vote.

CARINA BUCKMAN

Gunboat Lane

Daniel Island

Appel for District 11

There has been a lot said and written about the mayoral election. I want to say something about the District 11 race for City Council.

Ross Appel is challenging Bill Moody, and it’s a good thing. Ross will bring fresh ideas and new energy to City Council as we face tomorrow’s problems. We need solutions for traffic, flooding and overdevelopment.

I have known Ross for many years and can say he is a person of high character and integrity who will bring those qualities to City Council. Ross is a land use and local taxation attorney. On behalf of citizens, he has fought against government overreach and broken promises.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Councilman Moody’s mailer attacking Ross Appel regarding the completion of I-526 seems disingenuous at best. I-526 is a county issue, not a city issue.

It is misleading to suggest that the city of Charleston will fund I-526. Ross is not against I-526. His client sought to hold Charleston County to the promises it made.

When the half-cent sales tax was passed, the county promised the money would be used on several projects with simple solutions to address immediate needs. Extending I-526 was not on that list. No government should be allowed to do a bait-and-switch on voters.

On Nov. 5, we will vote on the future of our beautiful city. If you want to see progress on traffic congestion, overdevelopment and flooding, it is time for a fresh face on City Council.

MICHAEL COOPER

Nicholson Street

Charleston

Clean up Anna Knapp

Anna Knapp Boulevard is a lovely suburban street in Mount Pleasant, with sidewalks on both sides.

Unfortunately, the town hasn’t cleaned up debris from Hurricane Dorian, and overgrown bushes make walking or biking difficult on sections of the sidewalks.

Let’s encourage cleaning up the sidewalks.

NANCY ZETTLER

Natchez Circle

Mount Pleasant