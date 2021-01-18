Letters to the Editor: Preserve accreted land on Sullivan's Island

The best outcome for Sullivan’s Island’s accreted land would be for it to be preserved in its natural state so long as natural forces let it be.

I appreciate that land more than ever as a former island resident, chairman of its first Tree Committee, co-chair of the ad hoc committee that developed the first ordinance to permit some limited trimming in the accreted land and a member of the Town Council that granted added trimming,

When it was originally built on as a military installation, Sullivan’s Island was little more than a bare, low-lying sand spit. What stabilized its sand, with more trapped later by the jetties, were trees and shrubs whose roots dug in, raising and securing the land.

For any fragile barrier island to be able to add stable land above sea level is a rare advantage.

In an intensely developing East Cooper area, with increasingly frequent and intense storms and rising sea levels, 90-plus acres of protected and permanently conserved natural green space is a gift.

The town has made considerable concessions to front beach homeowners since the original conservation easement.

As land preserved in a public trust, any decision on how to protect and manage the accreted land should have the input and agreement of all town property owners by referendum, not just Town Council.

It is dedicated land, not for private advantage, but for public and natural benefit, protected forever as town green space.

ALYS ANNE WIEDEKE

Little Smith Road

Wadmalaw Island

Sheriff's moves worrying

I read with interest three recent articles on the beginning of Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano’s tenure.

I came away with serious concerns about the direction she appears to be taking the department.

On her second day in office, two senior commanders were “ousted” and that “purging was already happening because people were already leaving the agency.”

In the next breath, she pointed to her initiative to diversify senior staff.

Well, I certainly hope that Sheriff Graziano knows what she’s doing by encouraging the purging of long-term employees for the benefit of diversity.

Based on my own executive experience, I’m not a fan of forcing employees out of an organization without giving them an opportunity to make appropriate course changes.

Having said that, if diversity means upgrading the department in terms of skills, experience, attitude and direction, so be it.

But if diversity is undertaken only for diversity’s sake, then she is on the wrong track.

We need the best and brightest on the team, regardless of gender, color of skin or sexual preference.

Sheriff Graziano also has ended the department’s partnership with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Let’s hope she’s not moving Charleston County toward the slippery slope of sanctuary city status. With all of that in mind, I’m not encouraged by what I’ve seen to date.

BRUCE CORNER

Reserve Drive

Pawleys Island

Graziano is right

The agreement between federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is a voluntary agreement that deputizes local law enforcement to enforce federal laws. It is not a law, statute, rule or regulation. And it does not make communities safer; it terrorizes Latino communities and it engenders racial profiling.

At its height in 2019, the average daily population of immigrant persons with ICE holds at Al Cannon Detention Center was close to 25% versus a little over 75% of the local (non-immigrant) population, according to the Charleston County annual report.

This percentage was much lower than 25% four years prior. The numbers in this report don’t differentiate between immigrants sitting in jail solely on ICE holds for being immigrants living in the U.S. without status (undocumented immigrants) and those immigrants who have pending criminal charges that can range from municipal, city or magistrate level to criminal court offenses who happen to be undocumented.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, living in this country while undocumented on its own is generally not a crime.

So, does it make our communities safer to have a 287(g) agreement in place? It does not.

Based on the numbers in the 2019 report, undocumented immigrants are less likely to be detained in jail for criminal offenses.

Do we need to participate in the agreement? No.

What we need is to foster trust and confidence within all people of color, whether born in this country or elsewhere, that law enforcement is here to protect, regardless of status or the color of our skin.

KARLA MARTINEZ

Meeting Street

Charleston

Defend democracy

On July Fourth a couple of summers ago at a vacation spot, I heard a mayor in the public square read aloud the Declaration of Independence.

A red-hatted Trump supporter tried to interrupt the reading, screaming, “Traitor! Liberal commie!” (He obviously did not recognize our Declaration of Independence.)

And thus we have the current insurgence against our U.S. government.

While this kind of ignorance is worrying enough, it is horrifying that a majority of well-educated Republicans in Congress still support Donald Trump in his attacks on our Constitution and our democracy.

I pray that those Republicans who still support Trump will have a change of heart and can learn about our Constitution.

If we don’t stand up now to defend out constitutional democracy, our grandchildren will end up living in an autocratic plutocracy.

God bless America and save her.

MARY HAMILL

Telfair Way

Charleston

Fast and French

Since 1984, I have been a customer of Fast and French on Broad Street. In recent years, my daughter and I have met there for lunch.

We noticed very few patrons indoors, quite a change from previous visits. A fear of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on this employee-owned establishment.

To survive and continue to serve the public, the restaurant opened a tasteful outdoor seating area behind the restaurant on property owned by Charleston County.

For reasons beyond imagination, the Charleston County administrator has unilaterally decided to end the agreement that permitted the use of the space, which allowed this landmark business to survive during the pandemic.

New leadership has come to Charleston County Council.

Perhaps members can reverse this decision that has caused extreme hardship on this wonderful, job-creating and tax-paying small business.

King Street is littered with closed stores and restaurants.

Let us hope that County Council can give Fast and French the access needed to resume outdoor dining for the public.

BUD FERILLO

Laurens Street

Columbia