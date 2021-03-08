Letters to the Editor: Practical solutions to driving electric cars long distances

After reading about several automobile manufacturers phasing out gas and diesel vehicles, I believe there will be some resistance to fully electric cars by people who travel long distances.

To make it more practical, gas stations need to be converted to charging and possibly battery exchange stations. Unless batteries can be charged in 15 minutes, people are not going to be willing to sit for two hours while the “fast charge” is taking place.

Why not develop a battery exchange system where the batteries can be easily removed and replaced?

This could work if the battery packs were universal with only four or five sizes or capacities.

The sizes and capacities of the batteries would be based on the performance needs of the vehicle.

The big problem will be how to make batteries easily exchanged but hard to steal.

Once these issues are addressed, I believe long-distance travel by electric vehicles will be as practical as using gas and diesel powered vehicles.

CHARLIE LEDFORD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston

Highway 41 quandary

It’s ironic that a Realtors’ association is against widening U.S. Highway 41 through the Phillips Community when the profession would stand to profit from the vast residential expansion along the road north of the Wando River.

The area, which will bring countless vehicles through the thoroughfare and the Phillips Community, would offer places to shop, dine, go to the beaches and frequent barbershops and salons.

Without widening the highway, traffic will become so heavy that residents along it will have increased difficulty getting on or across it.

Traffic during non-pandemic times already was congested during morning and afternoon rush hours.

The estimated 9,000 residences planned north of the Wando will exacerbate the situation.

RICHARD DEKEUKELAERE

River Bluff Lane

Mount Pleasant

Protect right whales

On Feb. 28, a North Atlantic right whale named Cottontail was found dead in the ocean off the coast of Myrtle Beach, as reported in the March 2 Post and Courier.

Cottontail had been entangled in ropes and other gear since at least October.

North Atlantic right whales migrate off the South Carolina coast every year and are one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.

With only around 360 whales remaining, North Atlantic right whales could go extinct in our lifetimes due to human causes.

Reducing the amount of fishing gear in the water and requiring ships to slow down and keep their distance can help save this species. Measures in place now are simply not enough to protect this species.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Marine Fisheries Service have the opportunity and responsibility to strengthen protections and prevent extinction by adopting more aggressive policies that would reduce risk to all North Atlantic right whales and fully support their recovery.

We must demand changes and urge our members of Congress to do the same before it’s too late for these majestic whales off our coast.

SAMANTHA SIEGEL

Senior Southeast organizer

Oceana

Lolandra Avenue

Charleston

Vaccination thanks

Recently, I was fortunate to receive my first COVID-19 vaccination. At my appointment, I was in and out quickly with the appointment card for my second dose in hand.

The company that set it up and all the volunteers deserve our thanks.

MARGARET WOODARD

Timbercreek Lane

North Charleston

I-26 damages car

I make it a rule never to take my beautiful black Mustang on Interstate 26, especially in the Charleston area.

The day came that I had to follow my wife to the Mercedes dealership on Savannah Highway to take care of a recall on her car.

Seconds after merging with I-26 traffic at College Park Road headed to Charleston, rocks were hitting my windshield. My car also suffered five paint chips on the hood.

How long will this madness go on?

I have never seen sweepers on the interstate, but I have seen them on the Ravenel Bridge.

The interstate is littered with rocks and debris. Container trucks travel it with no mud flaps and woodchip trucks spill their payload on the road.

If drivers aren’t stuck in traffic, they may be looking to get a new windshield or new paint job.

DANIEL ROBERSON

Ashley Court

Summerville