Letters to the Editor: Postal Service slow delivery rate forces switch to paying bills online

As a child, I was taught the importance of never buying anything you couldn’t afford or pay for immediately.

Those values have become an important part of my life. As an adult, I am diligent about paying bills on time and never paying a finance charge.

Although my children and many of our friends pay their bills online, we have resisted. I believe it is important to support the U.S. Postal Service. I’m one of those dinosaurs who still sends handwritten thank-you notes as well as birthday and anniversary cards by mail.

All of this, however, is about to change. We became very concerned about the Postal Service this past summer when many mail-sorting machines were removed and overtime hours of postal workers were cut back.

There also was a concern that absentee ballots would not be delivered in time.

Since the election and after the holidays, things have only gotten worse. Documents that were sent to our home in West Ashley from Mount Pleasant took two months to arrive.

We have received late charges on several of our bills, which were paid immediately but not delivered in time.

Holiday cards sent to family members in early December were not received for more than a month. The final straw was getting an email notification of a late charge for a bill we have not yet received.

Until the USPS improves delivery, replaces sorting machines and hires extra workers or gives overtime, we’re finished.

ELLEN NADLER

Pixley Street

Charleston

Give voiceless a voice

In a time of advocacy for everyone’s voice to be heard, and many times zealously and passionately, there is too little said about the most silent, vulnerable and defenseless among us: the unborn. This is the elephant in the room. Or, more so, the tragedy of millions of babies who have been aborted.

Regardless of one’s personal position, there is no denying the unborn is still a life. A worthy, valuable life, and their life matters.

To not give full voice or comprehensive coverage to the fetal heartbeat bill that has been passed from the S.C. Senate to the House speaks to our selective mercy.

We decide who matters. We decide whose voice matters. We decide who is worthy of our advocacy and activism.

Even those who have committed the most grievous crimes are afforded an attorney. Yet, in many cases, the unborn aren’t even considered when taking up legislative actions pertaining to them and impacting their lives or the ending and elimination of their lives.

Instead, we tend to view it as one more archaic attempt by those we dismiss, condemn and ridicule to control everyone else’s life. When, in fact, they are standing for life.

We may all have different opinions on the very polarized and debated issue of abortion.

But that doesn’t mean that we must silence the voice of not only the unborn but those who advocate for the voiceless.

JACKIE MORFESIS

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Abortion bill overreach

I would like to thank state Sen. Sandy Senn for reminding Sen. Richard Cash about an element of our democracy that continues to escape him, namely the separation of church and state.

Sen. Cash has the freedom to behave according to the tenets of his religious beliefs, but he does not have the right to impose those beliefs on others.

It would be most interesting to see his reaction if one of his Senate colleagues held up a Torah or a Koran to justify a course of legislative action.

Additionally, an amendment to the abortion ban bill placing reporting requirements on physicians can only be characterized as excessive governmental overreach and a violation of the doctor-patient relationship.

The attention devoted to this highly charged, distinctly individual and already settled issue comes at the cost of ignoring issues that have much greater day-to-day effects on the citizens of South Carolina.

I would suggest that advocates from both sides continue their private efforts to advance their respective cause and reject the “assistance” of government.

Dr. JOSEPH CARASTRO IV

Bower Lane

Johns Island

Bike lane lacks safety

In a Tuesday editorial, readers were informed of the protected bike lanes that the city of Charleston and state Department of Transportation are creating on Brigade Street.

As this has been of interest to me for a long time, I eagerly read it but now I’m puzzled: Where is the “protection” from 2- to 4-ton vehicles that are referenced?

The editorial states: “The change includes new crosswalk markings more visible to drivers, including pavement marking.”

Also, at Meeting and Brigade streets, which are “Brigade’s most dangerous intersection,” there will be flashing beacons to warn motorists that they must yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk, as well as curb extensions to reduce the distance pedestrians must walk in the street.

The editorial also says, “The Brigade work will include green paint delineating the bike lane, an increasingly common feature in other cities, but one that is new to South Carolina.”

The only protection offered by these new bike lanes is some green paint and flashing lights at the intersection.

Is this magical green paint? Is it particularly visible at night?

Is there no physical barrier between people riding with their bodies exposed to traffic and the massive vehicles that routinely drive along that street?

Forgive me if I’m underwhelmed. Maybe the editorial writers, city leaders and the DOT project designers should ride out there to see if they think that’s adequate, because, to me, it doesn’t sound like it.

GLORIA B. JENKINS

Stonewood Drive

Charleston

Teachers before elderly

Why am I, based solely on my age, ahead of teachers for the COVID-19 vaccination? I’m 70. Every leaf eventually falls off the tree. I’ve had a wonderful life and lived to an age seldom reached in the history of the world.

Let’s get our priorities straight and get teachers vaccinated. South Carolina is vaccinating people over age 80, some with a poor quality of life who may never get out of bed. That’s not compassion. It’s stupidity.

TOM NEELY

Smythe Street

Daniel Island

Vaccine system flawed

I read with interest the article about special dispensation for companies that want their employees vaccinated because they are essential workers.

It seems some are being moved to the front of the line.

I am a 68-year-old two-time cancer survivor with diabetes, high blood pressure and Rh negative blood type.

I have made several phone calls and found there is no option for me to be vaccinated. If I were in charge of the program, I would want to get a person like me vaccinated as I could possibly cost the system a lot of money if infected, not to mention another death.

Who’s running this show?

DEDE WARREN

Daffodil Lane

Mount Pleasant