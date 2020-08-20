Letters to the Editor: Postal Service crucial for election, medical supplies, pension checks

Never before have we needed a fully functioning Postal Service as much we do right now.

Why? Because we face the most crucial presidential election in history in the teeth of the worst pandemic in a century.

A truly inclusive turnout, which presumably we all want, will hinge on mail-in balloting. Eligible citizens, particularly the less fortunate, face enough obstacles in casting their ballots already. Must they also choose between their health and exercising their constitutional right?

What is the real risk of widespread mail fraud? We should have hard evidence before accepting such claims as facts. So far, there is no evidence. The mail shouldn’t fall victim to misinformation.

The election aside, we rely on the Postal Service for a host of lifelines: veterans’ pension checks, Social Security payments and, increasingly, prescription-drug deliveries. There are a ton of potential hardships if mail delivery is slowed. And again, it’s the less fortunate who would suffer the most.

With only a few months left before a watershed election and serious efforts to undermine the Postal Service, we need a muscular Congress and outspoken electorate to keep it honest and able to handle an unprecedented volume of ballots.

Millions of veterans and senior citizens need their checks and prescriptions on time, election or not.

Let us all do our part to keep the Postal Service at the top of its game.

DOC ARDREY

Oyster Bay Drive

Summerville

Haggle over rate hike

Dominion Energy has asked the PSC to approve a 7.7% rate increase. That means they probably need 2.5%, but will reluctantly accept 3.5%. Both sides will be happy.

JERRY FUNK

Horncastle Place

Goose Creek

Improve COVID testing

Please don’t focus too much on the decreasing COVID-19 case counts in our state recently.

It correlates significantly with a decrease in testing. Lack of widespread, quick-turnaround testing is a major failure of Gov. Henry McMaster’s administration and DHEC.

We could add President Donald Trump’s administration, but let’s focus on our state for now.

South Carolina is among the worst states in the country in percentage positivity in testing. That means the virus is widespread, with significant community transmission, and that we’re not doing nearly enough testing to identify, isolate and trace those who are infected.

The recent seven-day average for positive tests is about 16%. By comparison, New York’s is around 1%. We need our leaders to do a better job.

The Post and Courier reported that a state senator asked DHEC’s acting director to explain what states that are successfully battling the virus were doing. His response was, “I don’t have an answer for you.”

That’s unacceptable.

We are months late in getting our testing and tracing infrastructure ramped up. The governor and DHEC need to figure this out.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The good news is that many mayors and town councils have stepped up. Mandatory mask ordinances have clearly helped those communities to slow infection rates. Sincere thanks go to mayors and council members who are putting safety first.

Wear a mask, stay out of crowded bars and wash your hands. We’ll get through this in spite of the state’s horrendous response.

RALPH DOE

Honeysuckle Lane

Charleston

Confederate statues

In an Aug. 7 letter to the editor, the writer said “the great majority of Confederate statues were erected during Reconstruction (1870s).”

Actually, most were erected after Reconstruction, when the federal troops left and the Jim Crow era began.

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

Charleston

Krawcheck’s leadership

On July 18, Leonard “Lenny” Krawcheck stepped down as chairman of the City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals after more than 40 years of superb leadership.

Mr. Krawcheck made certain that all citizens appearing before the board received conscientious and unbiased consideration under the zoning laws. Civility and fairness were the touchstones of his tenure.

His four decades of dedicated service to the city that he loves set an example of the true meaning of citizenship.

HOWELL MORRISON

Meeting Street

Charleston

Make statue a bell

Don’t know what to do with the John C. Calhoun statue? Melt it down and use the molten metal to cast a bell, which should hang at the spot of the statue’s old pedestal.

Would it not be fitting that such a bell should hang in the center of the city that touched off the Civil War?

Allowing the public a rope to sound that bell would be an added touch to ring in a new era of freedom and respect for all.

ALFRED F CROUCHER III

Kell Place

Charleston