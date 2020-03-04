Letters to the Editor: Ports Authority must help fight rising seas

One of the most consequential players in our area is the South Carolina Ports Authority.

The quasi-governmental organization owns vast swaths of Charleston Harbor’s waterfront, determines the economic future of many of our businesses and provides meaningful work to many.

However, the port leaders have failed to show any leadership in preparing our region for its biggest challenge yet: rising seas.

Exhibit A: The SCPA has refused to throw the city a bone when it comes to cruise ships. The city sorely needs more revenue to raise sea walls, roads and buildings.

Being a port operator, the SCPA’s infrastructure is uniquely vulnerable to rising seas, but no noticeable improvements have been made to raise roads to their facilities, build sea walls or engage with the general public in the issue.

Maybe the plan all along has been to abandon its properties downtown and move to North Charleston?

We can assume that the SCPA leadership is informed enough to know rising sea levels are a real and present danger.

And yet, they have shown little leadership in reducing carbon emissions at their facilities.

Maybe reducing emissions at the port will not have a meaningful global impact, but should we not at least show some solidarity with a dying planet?

CHARLES LANE

Nassau Street

Charleston

Fix intersection

Our beloved “Muni” (Charleston Municipal Golf Course) is undergoing a much-needed redesign of the back nine holes.

Too bad our civic leaders and the Department of Transportation did not have the vision and foresight we expect from them to coordinate this work with a redesign of the intersection of Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive, one of the deadliest and accident-prone intersections in Charleston County.

Perhaps it’s not too late to do something that will reduce the number of times that players enjoying the idyllic back nine, with its sweeping marsh and Stono River views, will have to experience the sound of twisting metal and ambulance sirens.

FRANK OVERDYK

Headquarters Plantation Drive

Johns Island

Withdraw job offer

I am a retired engineer with more than 30 years of experience relative to airport systems operation. Since late January, I have read many letters of protest concerning the appointment of a new CEO for the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The protests dwell on the process of selection. There was no process.

It appears the accepted methods of describing the position, citing the qualifications required and openly advertising the position were ignored; so, the board chairman nominated his choice for the position. Unfortunately, the appointee has no qualifications, achievements or accolades in airfield operations.

This myopic maneuver by the board can only lead to ineffectiveness and dissention because well-qualified professionals are being passed over in favor of the politically connected.

Also, the high level of duties, responsibilities and compensation that come with this position dictate that all efforts be exhausted in selecting the most qualified candidate.

I recommend that the board immediately withdraw the offer, then advertise the position nationwide and select the most qualified candidate. Additionally, I suggest the new CEO do the noble thing and decline the postion.

This situation has been caused by unnecessary political intrusion. Our legislators should pass laws that would minimize the number of political appointees on state boards. The Aviation Authority is certainly overwhelmed with politicians.

NATHAN DAVIS

Wild Indigo Bluff

North Charleston

Who will pay?

As an economist, I have been frustrated by the answers Democratic candidates give to repeated questions from the press and some other candidates regarding how to pay for new programs.

The focus is on paying for these programs with tax revenue rather than with the returns that would result from investing in workers or infrastructure.

For example, improving health care and education would make workers more productive.

As a result, workers would earn higher incomes and pay higher taxes in the future.

There is much better evidence for positive returns on these types of investments than there is for the Republican arguments such as cutting taxes to spur growth and ultimately greater tax revenue.

NANCY BARRY

Chadwick Drive

Charleston

Virus fears

Why are cruise ships still allowed to come to our port? All it takes is one infected passenger or crew member to expose the entire city to the coronavirus.

Cruise ships disgorge people who fill our streets, grocery stores and playgrounds.

BETSY HALL

South Battery

Charleston

Charleston buses

Seems like Charleston’s city planners would have done a better job arranging the streets so those 40-foot-long buses could carry tourists more conveniently.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island