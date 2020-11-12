Letters to the Editor: Politicians stuck in lockstep with party on major issues

Political lockstep

Politicians, both Republican and Democrat, seem to echo the “working across the party lines” theme soon after winning their particular race.

It becomes quite clear, however, that when it comes time to register their vote on crucial issues, there are those who, for the most part, fall in line like lemmings and vote the way they are told to by their party leaders.

Let me be clear about that: It’s been going on for decades and it will probably continue uninterrupted, except for minor issues.

On the other hand, there are those politicians who do not vote in lockstep; however, they are ridiculous in their offering of differing opinions on most issues.

These are long-standing foolish ways to govern, and without a chance of a conciliatory approach to politics. It’s one way, our way, or no way. Compromise and middle ground are totally lacking in both political parties.

Hope all you want for a change, but their chicanery will probably remain forefront and foremost for our entire lifetime.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

A better use of money

I would like to ask all political candidates running in the next election to do the public and our trees a favor by giving the money spent on fliers to the homeless, the hungry and all others who need help. My mailbox was full of fliers each day. I had already decided where my vote was going.

I would appreciate a show of kindness and class rather than yet another litany of how unworthy your opponent is.

VICKI BURCKHARDT

Skyeman Drive

Charleston

Help country heal

How can the country heal our divisiveness if the Republicans refuse to recognize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory?

If your child lost the election for student council president, would you allow him to stay home and throw a temper tantrum for weeks?

Would you call the school principal to claim “fraud” and insist that the election was “rigged”?

Why does anyone expect less from our president than from a teenager?

National security is at risk as President-elect Biden cannot receive top security briefings.

The transition team is being precluded from gathering information from the Trump team, including on the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

It’s well past time for President Donald Trump to concede the election. And Republicans can help him.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Fighting in Armenia

On Oct. 28, Armenian armed forces launched a targeted rocket attack on residential areas and the business district in Azerbaijan’s city of Barda.

Armenia used dozens of Smerch rockets with cluster munitions, which resulted in the killing of 21 civilians and injuring more than 60. This followed attacks that killed at least four civilians and injured 10 as Armenia continues to flout numerous cease-fires.

The two consecutive missile attacks follow a U.S.-brokered cease-fire on Oct. 25, which Armenia continues to violate.

Armenia continues to occupy internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan in violation of international law and ignores U.N. Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which demand immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of occupying Armenian forces from Azerbaijan.

HIKMAT MASTALIYEV

Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant

Thanks for help

I have a big thank you for Post and Courier employee Lisa Ortiz.

My sweet mom, Diny Adkins, has been cooped up at her residence, like many of us, for nine months.

The things that mean most to her have to be accomplished with help from family and friends.

She had cut out the ad from The Post and Courier about accepting photos of veterans to put in a special section of the paper for Veterans Day.

She asked me to send in a photo of my wonderful stepfather, like she does every year for Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

By the time I called, I had missed the deadline. To my surprise, the kind lady who answered the phone said: “I happened to walk by the phone as it was ringing and this is my project. I can help you.”

She gave me her email address and told me to send it to her. I know it was my mistake missing the deadline, but I was incredibly happy and relieved I had not let my mom down.

Thank you, Lisa. I appreciate you going above and beyond for me, and for bringing a little peace to my mom right now. That’s just priceless.

And to all the veterans who protect and serve, which allows us our freedom, we say thank you.

PHILLIS MAIR

Backwater Court

Charleston