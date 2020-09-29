Letters to the Editor: Politicians' concern for low-income students surprising

I have found it interesting to hear South Carolina politicians waxing rhapsodic about the need for economically disadvantaged children to return to in-person school attendance.

They do make very valid points about the quality of instruction and other services provided at school. However, this sudden concern by politicians about low-income students after decades of underfunding and marginalizing their schools has been surprising.

My cynical side wonders if this concern is more rooted in a desire for schools to resume their traditional babysitting function so that the parents of poor students can return to their jobs to support the state’s economy. As Gov. Henry McMaster has often stated, “South Carolina’s business is business.”

If these politicians are truly sincere in their desire to improve the lives of low-income students, another important step to take would be to approve Medicaid expansion so that these students and their families can get legitimate health care.

Every study on the subject clearly shows that healthy students do better in school.

Unfortunately, I fear that many South Carolina politicians really don’t care much about students living in poverty other than needing schools to mind them so their parents can work.

FRANK MORGAN

Hunter Hill Road

Camden

Expand mail-in voting

Whether there is a pandemic virus or not, mail-in voting should be a regular practice.

No one enjoys standing in line for sometimes hours. Not everyone has the privilege of getting off work on a Tuesday to vote.

Mail-in applications should be available to anyone registered to vote and give everyone the ability to research candidates to make an informed decision.

It’s not only the president people are voting for, plus it’s intimidating to see a ballot for the first time while having to make important decisions.

It’s not difficult to mail out the applications. It would be like applying for unemployment or Social Security. I’m sure we could get a system for this.

JANET PAPPAS

Midland Parkway

Summerville

Vote for decency

Four years ago, Donald Trump pledged to “drain the swamp.”

It was one of the loudest and most-often chanted refrains at his ubiquitous rallies.

And he is right, we need to rid our national government of the overwhelming power of incumbency, the dark money and sway of powerful lobbyists, the insider deals and political maneuverings that work for those who legislate rather than those of us who are ruled, and the ominous partisan rhetoric and actions that dominate the political scene.

Well, given our current state of affairs, which are rife with nepotism and cronyism within the executive branch, conveniently evolving and partisan-serving principles for seating Supreme Court judges, an excess of $915,000,000 spent by outside groups to influence the 2020 election and 14 indictments against Trump advisers or appointees, I think it is time we get serious about draining the swamp.

I urge everyone to vote for change and vote for decency.

MARK TESENIAR

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston

Trump is a fighter

I am responding to Catherine P. McEaddy Holmes’ Sept. 2 op-ed. It was well-written with passion, but she needs to take off her rose-colored glasses.

We are sometimes so enthralled with the pretentious wrapping and the pomp and circumstance of presentation that we overlook the gift itself.

There has been no president in my lifetime, and I’m in my eighth decade, treated with such contempt and disrespect as President Donald Trump. No, he’s not smooth and clever, but he is a fighter.

This republic has moved so far to the left, it’s almost unrecognizable as what our forefathers intended. So many have given their lives with honor to keep this a free nation. This is a nation where hard working, God-fearing people could stand tall, be proud, be acceptable of all people who hold the same values of freedom as our forefathers intended.

President Trump is not perfect. We’re not perfect, but we live in a society where we can strive for perfection unless our voices are silenced.

JOANNE EMBRY

Holbird Drive

North Charleston

Vote for Graham

I believe the clear choice for U.S. senator for South Carolina is Lindsey Graham.

The turmoil of 2020 exposes the clear intentions of those who want to “fundamentally change America.”

Peaceful protests by responsible citizens seeking to improve society have been hijacked by activist groups that work to inflame passions for their own purposes.

Every country, like every person, has its flaws. Activists today have become masters at diverting our attention from what unites us and replacing that with a 24/7 media focus on what divides.

Regretfully, the modern Democratic Party has thrown in with those who seek to “burn it all down.”

What is supremely disheartening is the duplicity that is so expertly practiced in campaigning for office.

In Lindsey Graham we have a senator who has never failed to put the defense of our country and justice for all at the top of his agenda.

His determination to hold government agencies accountable to our laws and the highest standards of ethical behavior is admirable and worthy of every person’s vote.

GENE HUNDLEY

Smilax Lane

Summerville

Support Harrison

In his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump fooled himself into thinking that he knew more than the military’s leadership declaring, “I know more about ISIS than the generals do, believe me.”

After boasting this, he loaded his administration with top brass only to fire and demean them when they stood up for moral and strategic right.

Then he did the unthinkable: Trump undercut military leadership in an attempt to forge a divide between them and the troops whose lives depend on them.

But this is not about Donald Trump. It is about Trump’s current supporter U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

When Trump attacks the military as “losers” and disparages the individual fighting men and women, Graham is nowhere to be seen or heard.

And, like Trump, he discards those who he finds no longer useful. We need look no further than the late U.S. Sen. John McCain who embraced him.

Having dumped McCain and cozied up to President Trump, he seems to think he sits in the catbird seat. But does he?

Jamie Harrison is right. Sen. Graham has repeatedly shown that he thinks South Caroline is not big enough for him. We need change now.

JOSEPH OHNSTAD

Retired Army

Shelter Cove Lane

Hilton Head