Letters to the Editor: Politicians, athletics departments need lessons in stewardship of funds

Sermons on stewardship most often emphasize the act of giving or returning a 10th (a tithe) to the Lord.

However, a more proper definition involves “the proper management of all the resources of life for the glory of God, acknowledging God as provider.”

A reminder of “stewardship” is in order owing to the fact that many have expressed disgust with the billions of dollars spent on political campaigns that could have provided food, clothing, shelter and medical care for those in need.

In one example, the loser immediately formed a PAC for the purpose of raising funds for future campaigns. The winner will soon begin his term spending three to four days a week raising funds for reelection.

For the many who are upset with this behavior, I have a solution: Do not give the above any of your money.

Wasteful political activity was soon followed by the use of millions to buy out the contract of an unsuccessful football coach.

Again, most letter writers expressed shock and disapproval with such an action. However, one writer justified such activity by praising membership in the SEC (actually the NCAA) that provided the University of South Carolina with $45 million.

Before writing this off as a “good deed,” I suggest a closer look at the USC Athletics Department budget of $140 million.

One might note that $48.54 million is spent on coaches’ compensation, support and administration compensation with severance, while only $16.42 million supports the tuition, books and fees of 555 student athletes.

Perhaps the time has come to pay coaches less and support players more.

MELVIN H. EZELL JR.

Nuffield Road

Charleston

Keep planet clean

In a Dec. 21 editorial, Oceana, a conservation nonprofit, said, “about a dump truck load’s worth (of plastic) makes its way into the oceans every minute, creating a global crisis.”

When I see trash on the ground, I am so sad. This trash gets swept into street drains and out into rivers and ultimately the oceans.

Please do the things you can to reduce plastic and all waste. Please use a refillable water bottle, bring your own shampoo to a hotel, bring reusable bags when you shop.

Other countries also must realize the importance of keeping our oceans trash-free. In fact, the top six countries for ocean garbage are China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Thailand, according to a 2015 study in the journal Science.

The United States contributes as much as 242 million pounds of plastic trash to the ocean every year, according to that study. Many countries use rivers as their trash bins. These rivers dump into the oceans, which are shared by all creatures on the planet.

Keeping the Earth, rivers and oceans clean begins with each of us.

JODY MARTINDALE

Smythe Street

Charleston

Appeal to veterans

I am a retired army officer and Vietnam veteran.

This year, I’ve seen so many videos of demonstrations, rallies and other gatherings in which hats or other items identify some participants as armed forces veterans.

I believe everyone who joins our armed forces goes through nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare training. I had it when I entered the Army. Refresher training is given as part of any unit’s training cycle or overseas deployments to hostile locations. Drill sergeants in basic training units that I commanded taught it as a battlefield lifesaver.

Today, all Americans are engaged on the pandemic battlefield with the COVID-19 “enemy” and more than 310,000 have died.

This enemy is a deadly biological agent. I appeal to all veterans to remember your training and use proper masks to protect yourselves, your families and everyone with whom you come in contact with.

I also encourage each of you to pass this battlefield lifesaving message along to nonveterans you know and love.

FRANK HAMILTON

Longview Court

Charleston

COVID and masks

The number of state COVID-19 cases keep rising, but I rarely see people without masks in stores? What are we missing?

BILL GOFF

Wando Landing Street

Daniel Island

Kudos to lifesavers

On Nov. 29, my husband woke me up and asked me to call 911. He was having a heart attack, and a big one.

The 911 operator stayed on the phone with me until the James Island Fire Department got here. It seemed like it took them just seconds to arrive.

The Charleston County EMS was here in a few more minutes.

My son, a deputy chief with the James Island Fire Department, was here quickly too.

They all did their preliminary work and an EKG confirmed our fears.

My husband was swooped up and taken to Roper Hospital, where staff were waiting to take him through the emergency room to a waiting cardiologist.

The entire staff in the Cath Lab are miracle workers.

Our doctor told me he had a 100% blockage with a blood clot. Then it was off to intensive care on the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.

The blood clot is gone and his heart is working wonderfully.

This was the most wonderful result anyone could ask for.

The James Island Fire Depart, Charleston County EMS, the staff at Roper Hospital, the staff at the Cath Lab, Dr. Troy Bunting and Stephanie, the ICU nurse, are truly angels in human form. They saved my husband’s life so I can have many more years with him.

Thank you all for making this season merry. It has a new meaning. Life seems a lot better and brighter and it is a wonderful note on which to end this bizarre year we have all been through.

If you feel you are having a heart attack call 911 because minutes count.

SANDI ENGELMAN

Julia Street

James Island

Children in charge?

I have come to the conclusion that this country needs some adults to run for office to replace the children who are in charge of government.

ALFRED F CROUCHER III

Kell Place

Charleston