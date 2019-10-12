The Sept. 22 Post and Courier editorial was correct that Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds has committed to enacting the recommendations of a just-released audit of his department.

Chief Reynolds and the majority of his officers understand that they must have the trust of the community to do their job and keep us all safe, including the officers themselves.

What the editorial didn’t say was that the origin of doing the audit came from the people through the Charleston Area Justice Ministry.

CAJM researched complaints about racial bias in traffic stops and examined the department’s own data, then looked at best practices among other cities’ police departments with the same issues.

The recommendation to do an in-depth audit with a plan to correct it was proposed to the city four years ago. Charleston officials resisted, but CAJM persevered with more research, meetings with council members and appearances at City Council to reiterate the need for such a study. After much cajoling, council voted unanimously to hire CNA to do the study.

Chief Reynolds inherited a department with few written policies and strategies and little training in key areas: traffic stops, use of force, community engagement and hiring.

He had already begun to fix some of these things, and hearing the details in the audit convinced him he was moving in the right direction. With his leadership we can look forward to more trust between citizens and police and a safer Charleston.

MIKE GRIFFITH

Harbor Creek Place

Charleston

Tecklenburg support

Because the mayor of Charleston is the lead mayor for the coast, his actions affect more than Charleston, I am writing to urge voters to reelect him.

John Tecklenburg collaborates with others who share his concerns. He is a major advocate for protecting our pristine coast from seismic testing and drilling. He asked mayors about our challenges of sea level rise and flooding and became the expert to whom we turn for strategies for managing such heightening challenges.

Through the Dutch Dialogues, the Governor’s Flooding Task Force and his creative and methodical approach, Tecklenburg is a gift to smaller cities that don’t have the same financial and professional resources.

Mayor Tecklenburg reached out to Beaufort, sharing Charleston’s cultural resources, as evidenced by our Piccolo Spoleto exchange, dispatching some of your finest artists here while at the same time establishing another marketing arm for Spoleto to South Carolina.

Through the Conference of Mayors and the Bloomberg Mayors’ Initiative, he has reached into what other cities are doing and shares what he learns.

Tecklenburg has become a leader not only for your very special city but also for your neighbors through his full-time engagement in protecting the quality of life we cherish.

God bless John Tecklenburg and the city of Charleston for your leadership as we face very serious challenges together. Let’s keep this partnership growing for the benefit of the S.C. coast and local governments.

Please reelect a leader not just for Charleston but for the coast.

BILLY KEYSERLING

Mayor of Beaufort

Rising Tide Drive

Beaufort

Intimidation must stop

There haven’t been any murders or robberies in the Historic District yet, but there has been intimidation and theft. And a stone was left in the backseat of a car with a shattered window. This may not strike you as appalling, but wait until you hear the rest of the story.

Two blocks from the City Market is a safe harbor for seniors. They should be treasured, but instead, they are targets.

Some use walkers. Others walk their dogs. A few still jog amid the grand architecture.

During all hours of the day and evening, youths walk right up to these seniors and swear at them. These kids are intimidating, and our seniors are vulnerable. Unfortunately, the city is not doing enough to help.

That’s not to say that no one has tried. When called, police have been quick to respond. They are courteous and empathetic. The problem is that policing has been reactive, not proactive.

A woman in her 80s being driven by her son was horrified when some of these youths jumped on the car’s hood and began banging on the fenders. The police were called, but the culprits were gone. During the past five months, eight acts of vandalism and theft have been reported. Each time, police responded but arrived too late to catch the suspects.

Responding after the fact is no longer acceptable. Nor is this problem solely a police problem. This is our problem also. This is our community. This is our opportunity to, in some small way, give back to a generation that has given so much to us.

BILL HEWITT

Market Street

Charleston