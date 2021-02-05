Letters to the Editor: Play your part to support local arts groups

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Inc. requests the community’s help to support the nonprofit arts community that makes Charleston a culturally vibrant city.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget request for $123 million in small business relief excludes nonprofit businesses.

COVID-19 has forced many nonprofits to close, cancel or postpone the services they provide to our community.

As a result, the income and viability of these organizations, particularly the arts, have been significantly impacted.

The CSOL is asking our community to contact state legislators and request the amendment of the Governor’s Small Business Relief program to include state nonprofit organizations that deserve the same access to state funding as for-profit businesses.

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra, one of the few orchestras performing in the U.S. over the past 9 months, has served our community by providing hope and inspiration despite significant financial shortfalls.

Like other small businesses, the CSO’s needs are especially great this year due to the loss of ticket sales, donations, events and city and state grants.

South Carolina tourism, residents and for-profit businesses are counting on S.C. nonprofits to remain fiscally strong throughout this pandemic.

Returning to “normal” means safeguarding our arts institutions during this time of unprecedented hardship.

Make some noise today by going to scartsalliance.net/action. Let your legislators know that you support adding nonprofit organizations to the Small Business Relief program. Thank you, Charleston, for playing a part to support the arts.

LYN MAGEE

President

Charleston Symphony Orchestra League

Mallard Lake Drive

Seabrook Island

Repair memorial

The two signs at the corner of Rutledge Avenue and Calhoun Street honoring the sacrifice of Officer James Owens Jr. are catawampus.

The failure to maintain this memorial intersection in his honor is inexcusable.

I ask on behalf of our law enforcement community that the signs be righted and landscape properly maintained.

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

James Island

IOP parking

I was shocked to read in David Slade’s Feb. 3 Post and Courier article that state Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall has “revoked” the department’s approval of the Isle of Palms’ 2015 parking plan.

This is a power neither Ms. Hall nor the DOT has ever possessed, according to previous letters from DOT.

In a Jan. 9, 2015, letter, Ms. Hall wrote to IOP that the island has the sole authority to regulate on-street parking, per S.C. Code 5-29-30.

Ms. Hall’s former boss, Secretary of Transportation Janet Oakley, followed up in a letter on June 12, 2015, that DOT recognizes that the regulation of on-street parking is a responsibility assigned to local governments.

As such, the Legislature must take action to change the existing law.

Ms. Hall and Sen. Larry Grooms are misrepresenting the law and the facts concerning the Isle of Palms public parking.

BLAIR HAHN

Palm Boulevard

Isle of Palms

DHEC fails test

DHEC has changed the way it reports the results of COVID-19 testing, which now shows a far lower number than when it used positivity rates.

DHEC officials initially did not do a good job of communicating why they made the change, what was wrong with the previous method or whether the new result can be compared with other states.

In short, DHEC’s explanation was inadequate.

It also appears misleading. DHEC officials said they now take the number of positive tests, divide it by the total number of tests and multiply by 100.

They previously used the “people over people” approach. This approach presumably took the number of people who had positive tests, divided it by the total number of people tested and then multiplied by 100. If the people were tested only once during the reporting period, the number should be the same.

Without an adequate explanation from DHEC, this change appears to be a way of misleading S.C. citizens by reporting a lower number to make people believe things are getting better here when they are not.

BILL N. SCHWARTZ

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Lost in the mail

I agree with the Feb. 1 letter to the editor about the decline in the Postal Service.

I sent a check to pay my county taxes on Dec. 19. That check wasn’t received by the county and still is lost today.

Additionally, two checks sent to my car finance company, one on Dec. 13 and the other on Jan. 4, have not been received.

I sympathize with the letter writer.

ALEX KETREE

Carson Drive

Charleston