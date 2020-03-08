Letters to the Editor: Play ball! Italian bride learns American game

For a moment, let’s put aside politics, world health problems and income taxes and get ready for what’s important: the great American pastime. We’re about 30 teams and about 2,400 games away from the World Series.

A friend of mine told me about her mother, the wife of a college language professor. He brought her as here a young bride from Italy in war-torn Europe. She enthusiastically dove into everything American: language, customs, cooking and, yes, baseball.

Typically on Saturday afternoons, the radio was tuned to the New York Yankees. While she understood batter, pitcher, ball and crowd, she just couldn’t get the slang associated with the game.

Just what was “a pop fly to right field” or “a slide into third base” and, horror of horrors, fellow countrymen Joe DiMaggio and Phil Rizzuto stealing bases? Que fai? (What are you doing?)

In frustration, she would tune to music. When the professor came back into the room, he would set the dial back to the game. Music, game, music, game.

Finally, he informed his bride if she were to become a good American, she would simply have to learn the game.

The following Saturday, they went to The House That Ruth Built. For the first two innings, the professor gave it his all, translating, explaining in Italian, but somehow always 30-40 seconds behind the action. His bride cheered and booed in all the wrong places.

By the fourth inning, the crowd around them sat in amusement as the professor, undaunted, continued. By the seventh inning, she got it. The Yankees won. She forgave DiMaggio and Rizzuto their indiscretions.

As the professor and his bride left the stadium, this new and forever Yankees fan smiled and shouted “Molto Bene!” (Very good!)

CHRISTINE EBEL

Emerald Forest Parkway

Charleston

Paying it forward

During the morning rush on Harborview Road, drivers typically (and kindly) pause to let their fellow James Islanders slip out of side roads and into the flow of humanity. Those given this courtesy seem more inclined to reciprocate down the road.

On freezing nights, Jerome used to bed down on one of the cots in the Hibben United Methodist Church’s warming center in Mount Pleasant.

Now employed and no longer homeless, he volunteers whenever the center opens, thereby paying it forward.

When Bethel UMC in downtown Charleston sets up its monthly fresh vegetable giveaway, three long-time customers always arrive at least an hour early to help volunteers set up the food tables and customer-waiting chairs.

All of these folks paying it forward are easing others into the flow of humanity.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Wrong basket

I recently returned from New York City, where I took in “Porgy & Bess” at The Metropolitan Opera.

The ingenious revolving stage set took you right into “Catfish Row.”

You felt as if you were in 1920s Charleston. The choreography, acting and singing were all good.

The $36-a-glass Champagne didn’t bother me near as much as the basket used as a prop on the stage.

It obviously was not a Charleston sweetgrass basket.

This was a missed opportunity to finish an otherwise flawless set.

It also was an opportunity to pay homage to the people who brought this craft from Africa and turned it into an art form recognized the world over.

I don’t know how this happened to slip by.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Hopefully, someone in Charleston can correct this.

P.S. I didn’t get the Champagne.

WOODY COLLINS

Huspah Drive

Seabrook Island

Perfect record falls

I have lived on Sullivan’s Island for 70 years. During this God-given tenure, I have aspired to be a good and law-abiding citizen.

Until recently, my record showed no tickets or court appearances. But as we all know, “Pride cometh before a fall.” Much to my dismay, this perfect record came to a screeching halt recently.

I was issued a parking ticket, bringing shame and dishonor on the family name.

A mere parking ticket, you say? What’s so bad about that? Well, I was written up by the dogcatcher. Yep, the dogcatcher.

I found out that the budget-minded administration of the town grants the dogcatcher the authority to write tickets.

Shucks, “Mayberry RFD” didn’t even go that far.

After some reflection, I smiled and even shared a good laugh with myself. All those years of being a lawful citizen gone in the swoop of a pen.

The irony of it all, I still laugh about it and consider it the best $30 I’ve spent in a long time.

Also, the town administrator is named Andy, a nice person. I wonder if he has an assistant named Barney.

Nah, no way.

MIKE MCINERNY

Myrtle Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Helping hands

“Vehicular mishap” is the term I learned from some of North Charleston’s finest when I inadvertently found myself stuck on railroad tracks at Spruill Avenue recently.

My GPS told me to turn left, but there was no street, just tracks.

Four men appeared and tried to help me get my car off the tracks.

One of them called the police and managed to get the freight train heading my way stopped.

The police made the call to a towing service while managing the traffic on a Saturday night.

The CSX railroad inspector checked the rails to be sure the train could pass once my car was out of the way. He even urged me to stay in his van while I waited for an Uber to take me home.

What could have been a disaster was instead a positive experience in the nature of human kindness.

Thank you to everyone who helped me out.

SHARON HOX

Hidden Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant