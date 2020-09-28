Letters to the Editor: Plastic pollution harms environment, wildlife

Driving north on U.S. Highway 52 is always a nostalgic pleasure for me as I recall the years of summer weekends my family spent at Bonneau Beach.

From the Ten Mile Station in the north area the route along Old U.S. Highway 52 was almost completely forested.

Sure, there was litter on the roadside, cardboard and paper, tin cans, soda bottles, but at least there was no plastic.

Recently, as I drove from Goose Creek to Moncks Corner, highway crews were cutting the sides and median in the heavily developed area.

The amount of litter exposed was horrendous. And at least 90% of it was plastic.

Many of the soda bottles were likely retrieved to be deposited. But the bundles of plastic now lining our highways and choking our waters will never disintegrate.

Adding to this nightmare is a $60 million plastic nurdle distribution facility under construction to serve the Port of Charleston.

It will front Highway 52 on the outskirts of Moncks Corner and soon will receive and haul tons of rice-size plastic pellets some 35 miles into Charleston’s even busier port district.

We might think that this plastic litter won’t be so visible, but I think it will present itself quickly in the numbers of fish, birds and wildlife that will die from ingesting the pellets and, perhaps, the harm that could come to humans as it works its way into our food chain.

ROSE HUTCHINSON

White Fox Lane

Goose Creek

Graziano for sheriff

In Charleston County, the same man has been sheriff since 1988.

Last February, Sheriff Al Cannon put Master Deputy Kristin Graziano on leave after she announced her run for sheriff. Did Cannon expect political loyalty?

Kristin Graziano has been in law enforcement since 1988. She was decorated in Cannon’s department. She knows how to change it for the better.

I know Kristin. We attend the same church. When congregations met in person, I was present for several demonstrations of her calm, strong, steady leadership and compassionate policing.

On one occasion, a homeless man came to church suicidal and seeking sanctuary. Kristin worked closely with a clergy member, counseling him through the worship hour. With compassion, she made sure he got safely to the support he needed.

On another occasion, Kristin invited members of the College of Charleston women’s rugby team to help with security for a church event. From these young women, I learned everything else I needed to know about Kristin as a leader. These were not only accomplished athletes, but kind, clear-headed and confident women. The same as their coach.

Al Cannon has served his country. He has served our county. We can thank him for both.

And we have a rare opportunity to vote for an experienced, compassionate candidate with excellent experience and a clear vision of what better policing looks like.

Kristin Graziano has my vote for Charleston County sheriff.

WILLIAM EPES

Folly Road

Charleston

Freedom to be an adult

While there may be legitimate health reasons why some prefer to avoid wearing masks in this time of COVID-19, one wonders at the motivation of these small groups of people protesting infringement on their freedoms that mask-wearing supposedly represents.

I would ask, which freedoms?

The freedom to be irresponsible?

The freedom to behave like petulant children?

The freedom not to care about the welfare of others?

Or the freedom to act like their beloved denier-in-chief?

This is selfishness, pure and simple.

If you genuinely want to get through this pandemic, act like adults.

If you want people to respect your point of view, try a little maturity.

BILL THOMPSON

Afton Avenue

Charleston

RBG disrespected

Is the Sept. 24 editorial page cartoon a mockery of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

What about when Senate Republicans ignored the Constitution and refused to fill the court seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia when President Barack Obama had almost a year left of his elected term?

Is anyone actually questioning Justice Ginsburg’s understanding of the Constitution?

She was brilliant and a hero to many.

On the preceding page of the paper, Chief Justice John Roberts describes her as “”thoughtful, careful, compassionate and honest.”

I am disappointed The Post and Courier published this disrespectful image.

HOLLY LIMBERT

Revetment Lane

Mount Pleasant