A June 3 Post and Courier article about the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage quoted Shawn Halifax.
As interpretation coordinator at McLeod Plantation, he “explains that ‘plantation’ is now commonly considered a ‘euphemism for slave labor camp.’”
Commonly a euphemism for slave labor camp? I feel compelled to question the commonality. There are other, much more common and perfectly correct uses of the word plantation that are not politically charged.
The most common definition of plantation is “an unusually large group of plants, especially trees, under cultivation.” Banana plantation, cotton plantation. Where’s the qualification requiring slave labor?
Another correct and appropriate use of plantation is “a newly settled area.”
We learn in school of the “Plymouth Plantation.” Plymouth was a new English Colony where people were planted. Yes, people may be planted.
A local example is found in the Fundamental Orders for Carolina, the original governing document for the Carolinas. It refers to “plantations” as “colonial settlements.”
Presently, the official name of Rhode Island is State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantation. Does Rhode Island’s title refer to slavery? Certainly not.
In this day of instant news, let us not react instantly. Let us pause when any one word, any one thing or, for that matter, any one person rankles.
The future worries me. I worry when any political correctness becomes “commonly considered.”
May we learn to understand others and ourselves, from where we are coming, from where we are going, always learning, always patient.
Sadly, it is so hard to do in this inescapable, strangely viral world of the internet.
RUTH MILLER
Manchester Road
Charleston
Nuclear waste
Stop waving arms and screaming about nonexistent, theoretical nuclear waste problems. Stop inflaming the discussion about nuclear waste with misstatements, distortions of fact and opinions based on the ignorance of science and relative human health risks.
Go after the real enemy: an uninformed public, politicians and government officials.
We’ve handled nuclear waste for a few generations now, so the dead bodies must continue to pile up, right? Lets count all of them: zero. Let’s count the masses of humanity indiscriminately killed from the long half-life of iodine-129. None.
When you add up the number of dead people worldwide killed from all nuclear industry and nuclear weapons, mining, manufacture, operations, attacks, accidents and cancers since 1900, we get a number close to the number of deaths that transportation kills in a single year.
Since the dawn of the atomic age more than 100 years ago, nuclear waste has been safely returned to its source, the earth, where we mined it to start.
The proven, safe, and cheap “grand solution” disposal is right under our feet. Let’s stop delaying and shuffling around and storing this toxic junk in some above-ground box. Bury it.
Demand that nuclear regulation officials put our collective effort at solving human health problems to improve, not detract from, our quality of life.
FRED GARDNER
Island Park Drive
Daniel Island
Taxing problem
As a property owner and landlord on the Charleston peninsula, a Post and Courier article on June 8 and an editorial on June 14 about the local rental crisis were of great interest to me.
While I agree with your articles, a major reason for high rents isn’t considered in your calculations. Charleston County taxes on nonowner occupied properties are exorbitant.
For one property that I own and lease, taxes represent 20 percent of the monthly rents I receive. Think about that for a moment: More than two months of all of the rents collected must be set aside just for property taxes.
Unlike an owner-occupied property, an investment property doesn’t enjoy a tax cap. Property can and have escalated tremendously in one year’s time.
The cost of hazard and flood insurance is high in Charleston County. To address high rents, I would suggest that Charleston County and the city of Charleston look at shifting property taxes to other area.
TRICIA ELDRIDGE
Rutledge Avenue
Charleston
Bicycle danger
Why waste space in the excellent Post and Courier with the June 7 article about 11 electric scooter deaths in the United States since 2018?
Did anyone mention there were more than 750
bicycle deaths in 2017, according to federal statistics?
Ban bicycles everywhere, in yards, driveways and our streets.
HERB BUECHER
Griffith Drive
Orangeburg