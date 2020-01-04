As a citizen of Charleston County and a parent, I am horrified to hear of the latest plan to “fix” the “acceleration schools,” as our school district has labeled them. The part of the plan that I keep coming back to is where it calls for changing the requirements to be a teacher. I just don’t understand how lowering the requirements to be a teacher results in better educated, higher performing students.

In no industry do you hire less qualified leaders to produce higher quality goods and/or services, and it does not make sense to do the same for our children.

I see this as giving up on adequately funding education so that Charleston County can hire decent teachers for all of our schools, not just the ones in Mount Pleasant. It appears the school district’s leadership has given up on that idea, and the best they can do now is lower the bar once again.

We cannot accept this. Children across Charleston County deserve the best teachers and best education. And if it takes more funding to get those teachers, we have a responsibility to step up, tighten our belts and make it happen.

I was disappointed in the lead editorial in the Dec. 18 Post and Courier. It stated that because the Senate won’t vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, the impeachment itself is a futile exercise. “What do we really hope to accomplish? Allowing voters to decide this matter at the ballot box in 2020 would have been the wiser course. It certainly would have been easier and less painful for American citizens.”

I, and roughly half of American citizens, beg to differ. What we hope to accomplish is to uphold the U.S. Constitution, which Trump is plainly in contempt of. The impeachment hearings have shown that Trump and his minions broke faith with our Founding Fathers, with Congress and with our own foreign service in the shakedown of Ukraine, withholding military aid amid a hot war with Russia.

Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden’s son.

As for allowing voters to decide “this matter” at the ballot box in 2020, this is a naive notion, considering Russia’s 2016 hacking and social media disinformation campaign in favor of Trump.

The Mueller Report outlined such interference and told Congress that “Russia is doing it as we sit here.” Indeed, Trump just two months ago called on China to also investigate the Bidens.

Many of us do not trust the Trump Administration to protect the viability of our 2020 elections. I would hope The Post and Courier would stop adding to the disinformation campaign.

Santee Cooper’s 2019 business forecast promotes a leaner, greener resource plan, aggressive debt management and other operational changes that will provide price stability to customers for at least five more years. A Dec. 27 Post and Courier letter to the editor questioned Santee Cooper’s ability to hold prices stable if Century Aluminum, one of our industrial customers, does not renew its contract beyond 2020.

As is prudent with any budgeting and financial planning exercise, our forecast includes an allowance for contingencies. That means that Santee Cooper can absorb setbacks such as a loss of the Century load if that were to happen without compromising the price stability in the forecast.

Contingency planning also assures that we can deliver on the other components, including: adding 1,000 megawatts of new solar power; significantly reducing carbon emissions as we close a coal-fired generating station; paying off $925 million in debt over the next couple of years (we already paid off more than $360 million of that this fall); using advanced technologies that optimize our renewable generation (200 megawatts of battery storage); and helping customers better manage their own energy use (accelerating our rollout of smart meters).

We can do all this and continue providing a monthly residential electric bill that is on average 9% lower than bills issued by large investor-owned utilities in South Carolina, and with far better reliability.

Regarding the Dec. 27 Post and Courier letter “Sister Anne,” I also have experienced her talent and inspiration, but as a student. In 1961, Sister Anne Francis was my seventh-grade teacher at Cathedral Grammar School downtown.

I still remember her gentle way and happy disposition, even when I got in trouble. More than once I had to write 50 times “Talk is cheap, silence is golden.”

Even after high school and seven years of college, she is still on my all-star list of influential teachers.

