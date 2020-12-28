Letters to the Editor: Petition seeks more funds to help renters

After many months of delay, a federal stimulus is finally moving forward, though President Donald Trump’s push for bigger stimulus checks threw the deal into doubt last week. But this does not mean our work is done. The $600 check is not enough and many Americans are understandably worried.

That’s why I have joined a bipartisan group of city and state elected officials who are fighting to create a $45 billion Renter Stimulus at the local level that could put an average of $1,400 into the households of American renters, $800 more than the recent stimulus checks have promised.

As of today, there is $45 billion locked up in security deposits around the country. This money can be unlocked and made available to renters to be used for bills, emergency expenses, paying down college loans or even next month’s rent.

It also keeps landlords protected by requiring renters who claim this stimulus to replace the cash deposit with affordable alternatives, such as deposit insurance, which has a monthly fee that’s as low as the price of a cup of coffee.

We’ve watched with frustration as our federal government failed, for months on end, to pass another stimulus bill. The latest funding news is a positive step, but there’s more that can be done, and our cities must act now.

Let me be very clear: I understand this kind of renter stimulus isn’t all that people need. This won’t solve homelessness or the housing affordability crisis. But it is a way to get money to folks who would not have it otherwise. It is a moral imperative to use whatever tools we have at our disposal to help people. This represents one such tool.

Versions of this plan already have been passed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, who freed up $800 million in stimulus funds, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley with another $100 million and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who used an executive order temporarily freeing up nearly $8 billion.

To the cities of North Charleston and Charleston, where evictions continue to mount, I say join the movement. Don’t make the people of the Lowcountry wait any longer for relief.

Go to www.kairoshq.com/renter-stimulus/ for more information and to sign the Renter Stimulus petition.

Rep. MARVIN R. PENDARVIS

S.C. House District 113

Blatt Building

Columbia

Road signs needed

Charleston, a 350-year-old city teeming with history and endless beauty, is a tourist destination and a home to thousands.

The city has become romanticized as the perfect place to live and raise a family, but our traffic issues have become our Achilles’ heel.

With the sizable influx of new residents as well as visitor traffic, Charleston has failed to accommodate these additional people.

Traffic and road signs as well as street markings are lacking. Road markings, especially in intersections, are worn out or nonexistent.

There are very few directional signs indicating the historic district, governmental offices, hospitals, schools, beaches and parks that allow for easy maneuvering throughout the area.

For a city that celebrates its rich historic fabric, it is crucial to inform the public through street signs.

Street lighting in some areas is poor, leading to dark and, at times, dangerous thoroughfares. Signs along the Ashley River Bridge District, coming from I-26 onto the Crosstown, from Mount Pleasant into town and from Savannah Highway are few and far between.

This is an act of neglect. A little bit of our tax money can go a long way in the realm of paint and signs.

If the city and the highway department can coalesce and work together on establishment and maintenance of signs, road markings and street/curb paving, the number of accidents would be greatly reduced and our streets would be safer.

EDWARD BERLIN

Rutledge Avenue

Charleston

Trees are beneficial

Trees do so much more for the environment to mitigate climate change and CO2.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a mature tree absorbs 48 pounds of carbon dioxide in one year. It is estimated that a 100-foot tree produces 6,000 pounds of oxygen a year.

Trees also help control flooding. One good example is at the intersection of Dorchester and Cross County roads.

There used to be acres of trees where apartments are being built.

I call on all cities, towns and counties to change building codes to prevent clear cutting for new development in order to crowd as many houses as close together as possible.

Laws should require developers to have a tree plan in the request for building permits.

When I was young, builders constructed houses in a way to save as many trees as possible.

The builders knew how important it was to develop lots with trees. It not only improves a neighborhood but also helps increase the value of the home.

Clear cutting is not the answer. It takes years for newly planted trees to mature.

MICHAEL SCHWARZOTT

Edgebrook Circle

North Charleston

Goodbye to 2020

20/20 is the terminology for having good vision. So turn around and enjoy what is behind us: 2020.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island