Letters to the Editor: Pay equity act would close gender wage gap

Today, we recognize Equal Pay Day, which shines a spotlight on the gap between men’s and women’s earnings.

It takes women at least until March 24 of the following year to earn an equal amount to the amount earned by men in commensurate positions. This pay gap is even wider for women of color.

The Act to Establish Pay Equity in the S.C. Legislature is a bill that would provide necessary protection against wage discrimination.

This bill ensures that wages would be based on factors such as skill, effort and responsibility. It eliminates the need to disclose prior wage history so employees are not forced to endure wage discrimination as they move to other jobs.

Pay gaps based on wage history normally continue throughout women’s working lives. This bill would require transparency to eliminate discrimination and promote a fair and productive work environment.

For every dollar earned by men in South Carolina, women are paid 77 cents. African American women are paid 57.5 cents compared to white men, and other women of color face high wage gaps as well.

It is well past time to close these unfair and insidious pay gaps.

Our state lawmakers must bring the Act to Establish Pay Equity (H.3183 and S. 514) to a vote and vote yes.

FLORENCE BARBA

Viareggio Road

Myrtle Beach

Delay elections

I support Charleston City Councilwoman Carol Jackson’s March 19 commentary, which argued for delaying this year’s City Council elections until after districts are redrawn and vetted.

This election may have low turnout whenever it is held, but citizens are becoming more, not less, engaged.

Trust must be built. We have learned to postpone vacations and family gatherings due to COVID-19; we can postpone a City Council election a few months until the districts are redrawn and vetted using 2020 census data.

Half of City Council seats are up for election. If the vote is delayed, members elected this year would better represent, as accurately as possible, the people where they actually live.

SANDRA HOJNACKI

Riverland Woods Place

Charleston

Help with lunches

In the March 18 Post and Courier, an article stated that S.C. schools will share an historic $2 billion from the latest federal COVID-19 aid package, on top of the more than $1 billion already allocated that largely hasn’t been spent, according to the state Department of Education.

In the March 17 edition, there was a story about children being denied lunch because their lunch bills had not been paid. The article explained that those children whose families had not paid their lunch money were denied the regular lunch; however, they were provided with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with an apple.

My children would have preferred the PBJ over the broccoli and carrot sticks, but the shame these children experienced is lifelong. Perhaps those deciding where this money is allocated will consider having a fund designated for lunches for those in need.

Deuteronomy 15:11 says “For the poor will never cease out of the land,” which means we will always need to care for our poor.

South Carolina, we must do better by our children.

JOYCE HOLLOWELL

Lake Hunter Circle

Mount Pleasant

DOT missed op-ed

Kudos to Amy Johnson Ely of the Palmetto Cycling Coalition on her outstanding Friday commentary regarding the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s commitment to a safer and more equitable transportation system.

Curiously on the same day’s front page, I read that DOT is using $140 million in virus aid to pay off debt and free up money for more interstate projects.

It doesn’t sound like the DOT read her op-ed. Perhaps their subscription has expired. If so, please let me know how I can purchase one for them.

DON SPARKS

Smith Street

Charleston

Historical context

Thank you for the March 18 editorial, “Don’t sully founding, historical documents with indoctrination effort.”

History taught without the warts is as equally bad as history only about the warts. The missing, but essential, element is the contextual component.

As Sgt. Joe Friday of the show “Dragnet” used to say, “Just the facts, ma’am.”

By the end of the 17th century, mankind had been on a slow boat toward civilization. In the very early 18th century, the predominant forms of government in the world were monarchies or autocracies.

Caste systems and slavery had been the norm for millennia, women were subservient or worse, children were exploited, colonization was hot and xenophobia accepted.

Yet in that world, our nation’s Founding Fathers were inspired to dream of a new country where individuals would be equal and hold their destiny in their own hands.

That is the improbable magic of the founding documents. That is the idealism, their aspirational hope.

If we can accept the norms of society in 1776, we should be able to tell the history of the next 300 years without regard to warts and without regard to blame or defensiveness. Yes, if we could all start there and measure progress in achieving the promise, would we not all be proud Americans?

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro