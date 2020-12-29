Letters to the Editor: Patriotism means accepting responsibility to mask up against COVID-19

Much has been stated about patriotism, blame, seeking a common enemy and the concept of freedom. But duty, honor and country, in my opinion, define being an American.

My father and uncles served in World War ll. My cousin, brother and I are Vietnam-era veterans. Do you think my family or other veterans felt they needed to choose between individual freedom or our country? Some volunteered. Some were called to serve.

Either way, they served this country before enjoying the freedoms they fought for.

This time, we are in a different war, one that so far has cost more than 300,000 lives. I do not agree that those who oppose COVID-19 lockdowns do so in defense of freedom, which is supposedly “patriotic.”

Our military accepts responsibility. Why can’t our civilian leaders?

There are no such things as “public health patriots” or “individual freedom patriots.”

There is only one kind of patriot: that selfless individual who is willing to sacrifice for others. That’s being an American, and yes, in many cases, that person is a hero.

If we are seeking unity, we must sometimes accept sacrifice that is, more often than not, temporary in order to forge a country with lasting roots to fight wars of all types.

WM. DAVID READETT

Eastern Isle Avenue

Summerville

Real discipline issues

In a Dec. 16 commentary, Jody Stallings wrote that restorative practices is the wrong answer for school discipline.

I agree with him, but we diverge on where we think the real issues are and what the solutions might be.

He suggested that Charleston County School District’s Progressive Discipline Plan is the answer and just needs more time to prove its worth.

Mr. Stallings’ own organization, the Charleston Teacher Alliance, regularly puts out polls asking Charleston County teachers, including me, about the discipline plan. The responses I’ve seen are never favorable.

More important, Mr. Stallings has sidestepped the truth that institutional racism and white supremacy are the reasons for difficulties facing our schools.

I believe they are behind the failures of both restorative practices and the district’s plan.

The issues go far beyond discipline plans. From dress codes, grading practices, whitewashed curriculums and magnet program admissions processes, the entrenched white supremacy in our school system will forever harm all students of color.

Until white educators (such as myself) and white administrators are willing to recognize how our privileges and biases have shaped discipline plans and harmed students, then nothing will change.

ERIN CYMROT

Water Lotus Drive

Charleston

Graham right, wrong

Sen Lindsey Graham’s Dec. 23 commentary called for conservatives to lead the way for “clean energy and climate-related legislation.” It acknowledges that cutting carbon emissions is critical to addressing climate change.

Mr. Graham’s observations are sound and, in fact, are the backbone of the Green New Deal, which he falsely claims would destroy jobs and undermine our economy.

The only jobs it would undermine are those related to the burning of fossil fuel, while creating tens of thousands of new jobs focused on innovation and new technology.

The term Green New Deal was first coined in 2007. It is not a radical environmental proposal from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but rather a call for the private sector as well as federal and local governments to address an issue that makes the pandemic look like a walk in the park.

Clearly defined emission targets are needed, not platitudes about “commonsense practical actions.”

This is not the time for the GOP to scare Americans with false claims of economic woe and politicize environmental policy the way it did about wearing face masks.

BRUCE E. KINNEY

West Shipyard Road

Mount Pleasant

Stimulus bill waste

Once again, Congress passes a funding bill that includes incredible waste and misuse of taxpayer money.

The bill had almost 5,600 pages and it is certain that very few people will ever read it in its entirety. It is easy to hide the most inappropriate and wasteful inclusions.

Nevertheless, what we do know is the stimulus bill allocates tens of millions of dollars that will not be going to the people who need it the most.

The shame is that the public doesn’t know the names of legislators responsible for raiding the treasury for selfish interests and pet projects that have nothing to do with the COVID-19 crisis in the United States.

We are entitled to accountability.

MICHAEL OBSTFELD

Omni Boulevard

Mount Pleasant