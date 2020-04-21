Letters to the Editor: Patience needed in reopening SC businesses

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, in his communications, has noted that he anticipates he will “open up” South Carolina “sooner rather than later” compared to other states.

South Carolina will eventually be completely open for business. But steps toward that outcome should be taken because the entire population is adequately protected until a vaccine appears, not because patience has run out.

If decisions are made out of impatience, that’s the time it’s needed most for welfare of the entire state.

Library services

Charleston County Public Library staffers have missed seeing our patrons at our branches over the past few weeks.

I want to express my gratitude for our community’s continued support and patience as we evaluate and adjust our operations to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during this unprecedented time.

Our mission is to serve the Charleston County community, especially during times of need, and our services are needed more than ever.

Whether you need help navigating an uncertain job market, support with remote learning, help finding food resources or simply want a distraction from the stress of current events, we are working tirelessly to serve you in any way possible.

We continue expanding our digital resources and virtual programming, all of which are available for free on our website and social media.

If you don’t have internet access, we’re providing free public Wi-Fi outside most of our branches (visit www.ccpl.org for a full list) and have also started a remote telephone service.

We want our community to have as many ways to connect with us as possible.

Though our buildings are temporarily closed, we hope libraries continue to be a key part of the lives of Charleston County citizens.

Mental health needs

As a provider of behavioral/mental health services, I’m concerned that many South Carolinians will not receive needed services.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is only treating “existing clients.”

During this time of uncertainty and fear, therapeutic services are needed more than ever.

Treating only existing Medicaid clients is not going to be adequate. We anticipate an increase in demand from people relying on Medicaid as older people become displaced or unemployed and no longer have an option to use private health insurance.

They will apply for Medicaid, but what mental health services will be available?

Where will their children and families get the help they need?

Given the current crisis, we predict an increase in folks with anxiety, depression, traumatic stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and even domestic violence as families are faced with an avalanche of problems.

We need to find a way to support as many people as we can while we adjust to life in this new reality.

Without this support, a bad situation will only get worse, and the new challenges we face will become overwhelming, which may add to the severity of this pandemic.

Our fear is that lives will be put at risk by the mental toll, which can match the physical toll of this virus.

Climate change crisis

An April 14 letter to the editor drew parallels between the “bite of the COVID-19” and climate change.

The writer stated, “Though we’ve known about climate change for more than 50 years, we’ve failed to adequately address the threat.”

The writer is correct about the time frame, but the subject in the 1970s was global cooling and glaciation, not global warming.

Readers can Google the term “global cooling.”

Funny perspective

Celia Rivenbark’s April 14 op-ed, “I’m in it for COVID-19 experts’ bookcases,” had me laughing out loud.

It was so nice to have some comic relief.

I will be watching the NBC Nightly News from a new perspective.

Her columns never disappoint.

