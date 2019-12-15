Coach John McKissick had been in Summerville since 1952.

My family, the Blakes, joined his journey in 1968. My brothers, nephew and grandsons donned the green and gold under his leadership, and we all won some big games against rivals from surrounding counties. We played for and won a few state titles.

The stories we share among us are all our own and are different, but the message we got out of it was the same.

Coach instilled in us how to win gracefully and how to lose with respect. We learned how to get up and move on to the next game in life without regret.

I’ll never forget what coach and his staff taught me for life and the stories I shared with others during my years on the sidelines with the legend. John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium is named perfectly.

MATTHEW BLAKE

Miles Road

Summerville

A special kindness

A heartwarming event happened to me a few weeks ago as I shopped in a local grocery store.

A couple of other ladies my age and I struck up a conversation about the high cost of food, among other things.

While we talked, other people were moving around us doing their shopping as well.

As I was getting ready to leave, a young woman walked up to me and said she wanted me to take a grocery gift card for $25 to help pay for my food.

Needless to say, I was overwhelmed at this wonderful and heartfelt surprise.

It helped me realize that there is hope and goodness left in this world.

Thank you to the lovely young lady for restoring my faith in mankind.

LORRAINE HART

Burkeshire Court

North Charleston

Building gridlock

I was so gratified to read Steve Bailey’s column in the Nov. 24 Post and Courier, “We can’t pave ourselves out of gridlock. It’s time to change the model.”

Until then, I thought I must be the crazy one for thinking that more roads equals more cars and worsens gridlock.

The demolition of hundreds of homes and neighborhoods over time is the worst of all.

Look who gets their homes and memories paved over. It’s not me in my comfortable Mount Pleasant home, that’s for sure.

America needs trains and buses, not an easier way to get in your car by yourself to do your daily work and play.

I appeal to policymakers to please stop this insanity before another grandmother is sent packing to look for a place to live out her days.

RICK HALL

Backshore Drive

Mount Pleasant

‘Y’all’ isn’t singular

I read the Nov. 30 Post and Courier article about Ellen Jovin’s Grammar Table, which I enjoyed very much.

There was a note that she was stumped about the plural of “y’all.” A lot of people from off are. Y’all is already plural. No southerner I know would ever use y’all in the singular.

Someone might address a single person: “When are y’all coming over?”

That means the person addressed, plus whoever she hangs out with: significant other, family, pets, whatever.

When a southerner addresses a single person and means only that single person, the word is “you.”

“When are you coming over” means just you, honey, and leave your family behind.

EDMUND LeROY

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston

Smart storage idea

Start saving your egg cartons. They make great Christmas ornament storage protectors.

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

VA Hospital stay

I was in the Veterans Administration hospital recently for some surgery and a six-day stay. The doctors and nurses were so kind and caring. My stay was really great.

Of course, I was glad to get out and go home. But if I were to be hospitalized again, that would be the place to be.

So, to the veterans out there who are unsure about this hospital, you can go with confidence that your treatment will be great.

ANNA BARNETT

Habitat Boulevard

Johns Island

A fitting honor

It is fitting and appropriate that a city building is being named for City Councilman James Lewis.

Should another building be available for naming, I suggest that it be named for William Saunders.

For all his adult life, Bill Saunders has fought for civil rights with decency and dignity, not disturbance and destruction.

Bill is an example for all who seek to make changes for the better and certainly deserves to be honored.

BILL NOVIT

Tarleton Drive

Charleston

Quick DMV visit

After reading the Nov. 26 Post and Courier article about time running out to get the required Real ID card, I decided to go and get mine.

I first checked the DMV website to see if I could get it online, but found out I needed to go to a local office and bring certain documents.

I gathered my documents, headed to Leeds Avenue and prepared to wait hours like the newspaper described.

As expected, there was a line of 25 to 30 people in front of me. I started to go home but soon realized the line was a moving rather quickly. So I stayed.

I am happy to report that in less than 15 minutes, I met the clerk, presented the documents and paid the $25 fee. I had my photo taken and was out the door in less than 20 minutes.

Many thanks to the workers who all were working hard and being very pleasant.

I didn’t even get a chance to sit down once I got my number because it was called immediately.

Thank you, DMV.

ROBERT L. MINTER

Mimosa Street

North Charleston