Letters to the Editor: Pass-fail grading at CofC should be an option for students

I read the Nov. 23 Post and Courier article, “No pass-fail grading at C of C this fall,” with interest.

I fully appreciate that the college has the right, through academic administration, to establish its grading policy.

On the other hand, students’ responsibility is to successfully complete coursework to demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of a course or topic.

Many colleges and medical schools had gone to a “pass-fail” system prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been said, at least in medical school, that the student at the very bottom of the graduating class is still a doctor.

Many college students work, support families or volunteer while attending college or university.

I think it is reasonable to allow the student the option of selecting a “grade” if deemed important or choose “pass-fail” if grades are not thought important.

A student with a “C” and work experience may know a lot more than a grade gunner wanting an “A.”

I also hope that all colleges and universities, in good faith, are reducing tuition fees for these attending online courses.

are reducing tuition fees for these attending online courses.

J.R. CARBON

Shell Ring Circle

Mount Pleasant

McMaster’s silence

As the COVID-19 crisis worsens across the country, 35 governors, including Republicans, have rethought their pandemic strategies and enacted new regulations in an attempt to curb the spread.

As the number of new cases in South Carolina exceeds 1,000 per day and the positivity rate averages from 10%-14%, our governor remains silent and unresponsive.

I understand his reluctance to mandate restrictions on citizens who cherish their independence.

But we have had several months to prove that simply relying on the people of this state to act responsibly for the sake of their own health and that of their neighbor is inadequate.

The state has a role to play in protecting it citizens. That’s why we don’t just recommend that people don’t drink and drive, or wear seat belts; we enact and enforce laws to ensure that people don’t engage in behavior that hurts themselves or others.

I urge Gov. Henry McMaster to stop leaving the responsibility to individual jurisdictions. This creates political cover for McMaster but confusion and inadequate protection for the individual citizen and business owner.

Why must South Carolinians accept growing numbers of new cases and deaths when more can be done?

Follow the lead of other Republican governors across the country and take action.

CHRIS CHRISTIANSEN

Hidden Meadow Lane

Summerville

Don't judge history

I hesitate to wade in on the erudite professors who opine on the morality of 18th century civic, religious and government officials in their Nov. 13 commentary, but I dive in anyway.

I suspect that in order to make moral judgments of folks living in 1750 America from our bench 30,000 feet up in the year 2020, we must first assure ourselves that we would have been horrified abolitionists.

Would we be insightful enough to overcome the mores and customs we were raised with?

According to St. Matthew, Jesus tells us “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” Is it difficult to judge a person from another culture? A different race or country? What about this country 270 years ago? Is judging others a form of intolerance? Is judging another’s morals indicative of a “woke” person?

Another perspective is from Chris Batten, chancellor of Oxford, who says, “History is not a blank slate on which we can write our own version of what it should not have been according to our own contemporary view and prejudice.”

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro

My new president

President Donald Trump has elevated the “Do as I say, not as I do” style of leadership to an art form.

Any successful leader learned very early that style does not work.

Leaders also learned that one does not need to know everything. Just know enough to surround yourself with knowledgeable people and then listen to them.

We cannot afford any more of this divisive leadership, or should I say nonleadership.

President-elect Joe Biden seems to have taken both messages to heart. I am not normally a great fan of Democrats, but I will consider him my president and wish him the best of luck for all of us.

DARRYL WATSON

Retired Navy chief

Summit Avenue

Goose Creek