Letters to the Editor: Parents play key role in children’s education

As parents anxiously wait to hear about back-to-school options locally, they are probably worried about their children who might not have mastered educational standards for the past year.

They are no doubt feeling helpless. But they’re not.

It will be several weeks before students return to school, and much can be done to make up for lost instruction time. And, yes, it will require effort, since most children will feel parents are infringing on their summer vacation.

But at this juncture, parents need to take charge. They, more than any teacher, set expectations for a child’s educational journey.

“COVID catch-up time” can bridge the gap and provide for a smoother transition to the next grade.

Establish a regular time and a place at home for learning.

Short sessions are preferable to long ones. They should be varied and fun. Popcorn, popsicles, prizes ... whatever it takes.

In terms of ideas, there are many. Research proves reading competency is key to educational success regardless of age. Parents can read to their children, read along with a child or provide a range of reading materials.

Focus on subjects they enjoy. Age-appropriate card games, board games, puzzles, etc., will help with concentration, memory and computation.

Comprehensive curriculum guides for each grade level are inexpensive and available online. They provide a review of subjects and related quizzes.

For high school students, a good content review in secondary English, math, science, reading and writing is found in the various ACT Prep guides. (SAT only tests English language arts, math and writing.)

Many classic films are entertaining and educational. There are many options, depending on the needs and interests of each student.

As a retired teacher and school counselor, I often felt that parents didn’t realize what a vital role they play in their children’s academic success.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant

Police reform

I applaud U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., for trying to pass police reform.

I also agree with your editorial that our sights should be set more local and not depend on federal action.

Why can’t local municipalities enact what was in Scott’s bill immediately?

Why wait for Congress to act? I’m not sure how many of the initiatives will change the game as much as mandatory body cameras, but why not be the change we seek?

BILL BLADYKAS

River Landing Drive

Daniel Island

Minimal effort

As our state prepares to reopen schools for the 2020-21 year, we see a daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections and more news that younger people are testing positive and with added risks for children.

All these factors make for a more serious situation. In March, when schools across the state were closed, the numbers were low compared to today.

In March, the hope was that by the end of summer, we would have turned the corner and things would be safer.

But since then, we as a state and our state leaders in particular have taken a minimal approach hoping for maximum results. It just hasn’t worked.

We should have followed the age-old saying, “If it’s worth doing, do it right,” or in sports lingo, “Practice hard to win on game day.”

Think about all the things we want to return to normal: schools reopening with students in their seats; colleges to reopen with students on campus; fall sports at the high school level and the college level to begin on schedule; and restaurants to be safely open for dine-in meals.

None of this might happen because our state leaders took a minimal approach hoping for maximum results.

JOHN WOODS

Pine Island View

Mount Pleasant

Kudos to mayors

With novel coronavirus cases soaring, the president’s posturing and the governor’s gambling, I’d like to give a shoutout to the politicians this pandemic has transformed into real leaders: Lowcountry mayors.

This medical mess landed on them and, for the most part, they and their councils have taken the lead in passing and enforcing laws to protect their residents and their visitors.

Most don’t run on party labels and they aren’t exactly paid a king’s ransom to make controversial decisions.

Ultimately, this losing hand was dealt to them and they have responded with character and courage.

GEORGE SPAIN III

West Hudson Avenue

Folly Beach

Bike rally bad idea

While responsible citizens dutifully stay at home, while parents agonize over whether to send their children

to school, while medical workers battle physical and emotional fatigue in over-filled hospitals and businesses are battling to stay alive, it was appalling to see the photo of the attendees at the Myrtle Beach spring bike rally in the July 21 Post and Courier.

Apparently a concert followed, where, I can only assume, people were packed tightly together and no masks were worn.

The event was originally scheduled for May, but promoters chose to instead hold it last week when COVID-19 numbers in the state are soaring.

If we are to rely on the responsibility of others in order to stem the spread of this virus without officials making difficult and responsible decisions to protect the citizens of this state, we are in bad shape.

KAY NIELSEN

East Vagabond Lane

Mount Pleasant

Militia and security

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States says this:

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

It does not say a “well-regulated Presidential Militia” to oppress the right of protest in our democratic nation.

The president unfortunately has chosen a law-and-order path inimical to the intent of the Founders.

That boundary should not, and cannot, be crossed in our chaotic times. It is the surest path to autocracy.

RICHARD UJVARY

Waterlily Way

Summerville