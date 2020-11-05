Letters to the Editor: Our thanks to candidates, election officials, poll workers and journalists

As the 2020 election wraps up, the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area wants to express our gratitude.

We are grateful for the candidates who have spent months campaigning to be our representatives in public office. Grateful for the professional staffs at the tri-county election offices, for the dedicated work of local journalists to keep us informed and for the hundreds of poll workers helping us vote.

Grateful for our volunteers and partners, who have spent countless hours registering voters, running candidate forums and preparing candidate guides.

And grateful for voters, who turned out in record numbers to have their voices heard.

Our work will not stop after Election Day, and importantly, neither should yours.

Those we elect will depend on us to keep them informed about issues affecting our communities in order to properly represent us.

Democracy is not a spectator sport; it requires us to educate ourselves on issues and stay vigilant.

As the League of Women Voters wraps up its 100th year of serving voters, we want to thank voters for trusting us to provide your election information. We look forward to serving for you many years to come.

BARBARA GRIFFIN

President

League of Women Voters

of the Charleston Area

Hidden Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

Santee Cooper finances

Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall painted a rosy picture of the state-owned utility in his Oct. 12 op-ed.

In the commentary, he talked about plans as well as plans to make plans. That’s all well and good, but Santee Cooper’s balance sheet speaks for itself.

Last month, Palmetto Promise Institute, where I serve as chairman of the board, completed an independent economic analysis of Santee Cooper’s publicly available finances.

The findings were not so rosy and came as no surprise for those following the years of pitfalls and failures by the state agency.

The summary findings of the analysis showed that through 2029, Santee Cooper will be underfunded by $525 million; it’s cash strapped.

Santee Cooper can either invest in new projects, as described in the op-ed, or service its debt, but not both.

Power usage is down because of COVID-19 and Santee Cooper projects losing $24 million just this year.

Through 2026, Santee Cooper will rely on reissuing $4.2 billion in callable debt as a condition of its reform plan, which is contingent on market variables.

Santee Cooper’s own numbers clearly show that they are still piling up debt and at the mercy of the market.

Utility companies belong in the private sector, not in the hands of state government. Santee Cooper and South Carolina are no exceptions.

The Legislature should sell Santee Cooper for the good of the state.

PHIL HUGHES

President

Hughes Development

North Main Street

Greenville

Can’t we all get along?

Compromise should be a goal, not a concession.

There are usually two points of view because each one has a point. Compromise is an amalgam, kind of like teeth fillings. Some of my views are pure silver. But some, if you are old like me, are poisonous mercury.

Yelling is easy; anyone can do it.

What is hard is actual productive discussion, making something happen that everyone can live with, opening up ourselves to the opposite side.

We can’t really say we’re open-minded if we want only the other person to be open-minded.

No matter what our beliefs or interests, it doesn’t mean that we are incapable of critical thinking and independent action. We may well have an open mind.

We are going to have to find a way to live together.

My suggestion is this:

Offer to buy the other person a drink if you don’t talk politics.

Be nice when it is unexpected.

Play devil’s advocate when someone’s outnumbered and is getting lambasted — if only for your own good.

It’s good post-war practice.

ANDREW “SMOKY” WEINER

Williamson Drive

Mount Pleasant

A not-so-great generation

I just finished reading the well-written Oct. 31 letter to the editor about “The Greatest Generation” and pandemic deaths.

I would like to add my response.

My dad was part of that World War II generation.

I have thought about him many times, especially when I hear remarks about why some are not wearing masks, such as it’s someone’s personal right not to wear one.

My dad went to war after his junior year at The Citadel, Class of 1944, the class that never was.

He lost his so-called “personal rights,” but was proud to serve our country.

Sad to say, if it had been this generation that was called into war, I’m afraid we would have lost the battle.

PAMELA SMITH

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood