Letters to the Editor: Other increases doomed housing vote

Of all the articles written since the affordable housing proposals failed in a referendum, I’ve not read any connection to the timing of the election and the Charleston County reassessment.

Even prior to receiving my reassessment tax bill, I knew that it would go up, thanks to Mount Pleasant Town Council.

Our property tax went up a bit more than the $40-plus promised by council. It went up more than 16%, of which a fourth could be attributed to Town Council; the rest was due to the reassessment.

The election followed the tax bill. So decision time: Do I want another increase on my property tax? Because I live on a fixed income, the decision was easy: no.

No amount of persuasion was going to change my vote.

So far this year, my property tax has gone up as has my property insurance (including flood insurance). Coming down the pike is an increase from Dominion, which is a to-be-determined amount.

What has always amused me is how politicians, utility companies and insurance companies sell their specific increase as a minor increase. Taken alone, they would be correct. But those seemingly small increases add up to big increases when paid for out of a fixed income and for some in today’s economy maybe no income.

I look forward to the day when the media stops portraying these requests for money as a standalone cost.

My wallet doesn’t care where the money goes because it just knows it’s lighter at the end of all those increases.

RUSSELL READ

Alexandra Drive

Mount Pleasant

Support museum

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry has been a cornerstone for parents of young children in need of healthy, safe and educational play and activities throughout the year.

Our museum has seen more than 2.5 million children from the Lowcountry community come through the doors over the past 17 years.

Even with the challenges that COVID-19 has inflicted on our global community, the CML has done what many institutions across the country have done. We put in place safety and cleaning protocols, and we remained open.

CML has provided a summer camp for 439 children in our Greater Charleston community without a single health issue.

This provided a critical asset to Lowcountry families who needed a safe, reliable and educational summer experience.

The museum kept its doors open because we believe that providing educational-based play opportunities to children is an important and necessary mission.

Despite years of successfully operating this museum as a nonprofit institution, the CML is facing some tough decisions over the coming months as it struggles to fill the gap in revenue lost from limited attendance

Although the drop is a temporary state due to the pandemic, the CML is focused on finding a path to reopening with a new look and the engaging content that has been in place as part of our initial phase of updates.

The CML has acted as a true partner to the city of Charleston and the larger community by providing this wonderful museum to the children of the community.

MARC MURPHY

President, board of directors, Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

Hester Street

Charleston

Privatizing roads?

On May 15, 2013, Brian Hicks wrote a column headlined “Gates push definition of temporary.”

The column documented the approval by Charleston City Council of temporary security gates across a public road in the 28-lot subdivision of Belle Terre located within the large neighborhood of Lighthouse Point.

The $60,000-plus gates that were built looked anything but temporary. The variance granted stated the gates must open after the 21st occupancy permit is issued.

Soon that 21st home will be completed. It is our understanding that the Belle Terre HOA is planning to petition the city to privatize the public roads in order to keep the gates closed permanently.

The only access to many homes in the back of Lighthouse Point is Schooner Road, which floods at every king tide.

If the gates were open, that would provide an alternative access for these residents.

Lighthouse Point is a neighborhood of more than 300 homes with diverse residents. We have expensive homes and modest beginner homes.

While we have welcomed our new neighbors in Belle Terre, most of our neighborhood is very much against these restrictive gates.

Charleston has always been a welcoming community and has resisted gated communities in the city. Keeping these exclusive gates in place would be completely against the spirit of inclusiveness.

We hope that City Council will not allow privatization of these roads and that the gates will be opened as originally agreed.

BROOK LYON

and BILL LYON

Port Circle

Charleston