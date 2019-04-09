It’s been a year since the South Carolina Opioid Emergency Response Team started work. But South Carolinians continue to see death tolls rise due to opioid overdoses.
The opioid crisis is complicated by nearly every other national issue from border security and the war on drugs to health care. It contributes to or is affected by policies across the board. But more importantly, it is an issue affecting families across the nation, no matter what they look like or how much money they bring in.
While South Carolina doesn’t rank among the top states where the crisis is the most severe, it doesn’t fall too close to the bottom either, and it is only a matter of time before the crisis worsens.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, opioid related deaths and drug overdoses have been increasing steadily since 2016 despite a decrease in opioid prescriptions. There are a variety of solutions and examples from other states and epidemics to confront the opioid crisis.
With bills coming along such as H.3727, which focuses on creating more access to treatment by requiring Medicaid to cover it, there is hope that such efforts will succeed. Other positive notes of the bill are that it highlights addiction as a disease instead of a crime, drawing away from the law-and-order approach used in the past to fight drug epidemics. Solutions, however, still seem to be reactive instead of preventive. Fighting the opioid crisis means fighting for families and fighting it before children are ripped away from parents.
The most viable life rafts are finding ways to invest in community and fight poverty. How do we do this? Focus on creating equitable and quality education for all, access to early childhood education as well as access and more funding to mental health facilities and treatment centers, to name a few.
Fighting this crisis requires working from the bottom up or we’ll continue to see the same cycle of replacement from opiates to heroin to fentanyl, and it will be too little too late. In the meantime, we need more bills like H.3727 that create more access to treatment.
REBECCA HOBSON
USC’s School of Social Work
Bridge run kudos
Few things are as exhilarating as observing a community come together for a mutual, joyful and beneficial experience. It does not happen often enough and it deserves comment. I saw it happen last Saturday and it was a marvel to behold.
The people of the Lowcountry know the Cooper River Bridge Run belongs to them. It was structured that way from the beginning 41 years ago, and it continues to function that way.
Congratulations and thank you to the people of the Lowcountry, the volunteers, the runners and walkers, the CRBR staff and board of directors. You are fine examples of community spirit.
W. MARCUS NEWBERRY
Volvo Car Open
My dog and I walk a block almost every day past Volvo Car Stadium and have watched all of the work and care in providing Charleston with this great event. As a result, the grounds have been so very beautiful. The staff should certainly be commended.
The new addition of the activities provided April 13 and 14 for families was absolutely great for the children. My granddaughter, Kate, was so delighted, as were all of the children.
All of the new and innovative facilities showed great thought from the very top. So, thanks so much, Ben Navarro and those that followed through. You, too, were great winners.
THELMS HARVEY
‘Heartbeat Bill’
Every time I hear about the “Heartbeat Bill,” which would restrict abortions to the first six weeks of a pregnancy, I am reminded that even though we have come so far, we still live in a world where people who don’t know me, my life or my circumstances have the right to dictate my choices and what happens to my body and my family.
I agree that in a perfect world, abortion should never be necessary. But we don’t live in a perfect world. We live in a world where incest, rape, abuse, severe birth defects, ill health, poverty and evil in many guises exists.
Those imperfections mean that sometimes abortion is the right choice for a woman. I have yet to meet anyone who has dealt personally with abortion who found it to be an easy choice. But in certain circumstances, it is a necessary choice.
Making abortion less legal will not reduce its occurrence: It will drive it underground and result in black-market abortions and make criminals of individuals who are already desperate.
Our South Carolina legislators remain a body of mostly older men, men for whom pregnancy and all of its many complications, choices and implications will never be an issue. These men should refrain from taking this choice away from us.
Instead, focus on making the conditions that underlie abortion better. Focus on poverty, education, sexual abuse and rape prevention as well as improved access to health care.
Fix these things and the circumstances that lead to abortion will be lessened.
FRANCES GLANVILLE
Education bill
We wish to commend the latest version of the education reform bill being considered by a Senate subcommittee that retains the important requirement of passing one U.S. history class for high school graduation.
In addition, we hope that the senators will retain the American history and social studies assessments for fifth- and seventh-graders, which the House voted to eliminate.
While providing young people with enhancements to “career readiness,” the state curriculum should also be preparing them to be “engaged citizens.”
This should never be an either/or proposition. Historical literacy and an understanding of the principles on which our republic was founded unifies us as Americans, regardless of region or background.
According to a recent Winthrop Poll, education is considered the most important problem facing South Carolina today.
It is incumbent on us to provide the students in our state with the tools necessary to become responsible citizens as well as successful in the workplace.
J. GILBERT BALDWIN JR. and CONSTANCE M.
BALDWIN
Rule of law
Is indifference to a crime a crime? If a president takes an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” and yet denies a proven attack on democracy’s most sacred act, our election process, has he committed a crime?
If his top advisers tell him that the nation he serves is under attack and he calls those warnings a hoax, what is his unspoken goal in concealing an attack by an enemy nation? If he publicly asks an enemy to steal private emails, and the enemy complies that same day, isn’t he committing treason?
Is an effort to disrupt our most basic political process less of an assault than a military attack? If he is told by experts that our nation’s sworn enemy intends to continue to disrupt his country’s future political processes and he looks the other way, isn’t he responsible for the outcome? If not, who is?
Or does the fact that the president acted in the open somehow exonerate him? If that is the new basis of our judicial system, then bank robbers and other classes of criminals who offend in the open should all be released retroactively. Or, if your jurisprudence is based on the belief that the president is above the law, your form of government is called nihilism and is an outright rejection of democracy’s foundational tenet: the rule of law.
TERRY MUNSON
