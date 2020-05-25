Letters to the Editor: Olmsted’s legacy would insist Hampton Park be 'car free and care free'

I enjoy a good contradiction. Hampton Park is an urban tranquil green sanctuary, as noted by a May 10 commentary, “Olmsted’s living legacy,” by Anne Neal Petri, president and CEO of the National Association of Olmsted Parks.

Olmsted’s firm helped plan Hampton Park to “serve as the lungs of the city.”

“A return to normal” recently closed the park to through traffic as a haven for pandemic-stricken city dwellers.

Petri noted that Olmsted “believed that parks and open space contributed to physical and mental well-being” and advocated “expanding public health initiatives.”

The 2014 traffic study in Hampton Park counted 2,611 drivers cutting through the park for convenience.

Many urban minorities have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity that are improved by exercise. Underlying conditions also can make the COVID-19 infection more severe.

City leaders should make Hampton Park car-free and care free. “Olmsted’s living legacy” would insist.

F.X. CLASBY

Riverside Drive

Charleston

Two-way protection

What would happen to the COVID-19 death rate if everybody in the United States wore two-way masks?

There would be protection against breathing the virus out and protection against any airborne COVID-19 coming in through the face mask.

The N95 mask does this; and this is what everybody is going to want to have, even if they are put on a waiting list.

With two-way protection, the people COVID-19 typically kills might not get infected.

N95 masks should be one of the highest priority products for production and distribution.

Doctors should prescribe at-risk patients masks that protect both the wearer and others.

And people would be much more likely to wear two-way protection masks.

A higher level of protection would greatly increase feelings of hope and safety and pave the way for things like going back to school or work.

HORACE W. CROSBY JR.

Market Street

Charleston

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Open the economy

Because unemployed workers are eligible for enhanced benefits that pay more than the wages some workers make, many Democrats don’t seem to be concerned that 11 million small business jobs were eliminated in April.

Employers, however, are complaining they are having difficulty bringing people back to work because they can’t “compete” with unemployment benefits.

After all, why work when you can make more that $200 a week above regular wages by staying home? To prevent further damage to the economy, both U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham opposed any extension of these enhanced benefits.

Why are some blue-state governors demanding that the economy remain locked down? Do they believe further damaging the economy will improve their chances of winning the election against President Trump? Do they actually believe the government can replace the private economy? If so, they are betraying the workers they claim to represent.

It’s now evident that many people have been infected with the coronavirus without knowing it.

Individual Americans and businesses are smart enough to know they must take precautions to protect themselves and their employees.

A healthy public can’t be sustained without a healthy economy; this isn’t a tradeoff between lives and livelihood.

We need a system that opens the economy that gives people and businesses the freedom to pursue both.

BILL BISSETTE

Short Street

Charleston

Cunningham’s vote

I would like to comment on U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham voting “no” on the recent $3 trillion stimulus bill and commend him for voting the right way on this reckless spending.

This type of crazy spending is how our national debt has gotten out of control.

Our elected officials need to be held accountable for the debt crisis that faces every taxpayer.

By voting no, Rep. Cunningham’s action also shows me he is willing and able to work on both sides and to do what is right for his constituents.

I may not have agreed with everything he’s done during his first term, but I do think he has served the 1st Congressional District well and deserves to be reelected in November.

Even though I am a Republican, he has my vote, and I urge my fellow Republicans to do the same.

BARBARA E. BOYLSTON

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston