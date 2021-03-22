Letters to the Editor: Old swing bridge will help create life as reef habitat

Something very positive is being done to improve both future fishing opportunities and catches of snapper and grouper off Charleston.

Through a collaboration between the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series and the state Marine Resources Division, a large artificial reef will be provided for reef fish habitat in deep waters, about 300 to 400 feet down, where some of the spawning-size fish hang out.

The collaboration includes plans to recycle an outdated swing bridge from U.S. Highway 21 going to Hunting Island, which is being replaced with a high-rise bridge by the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Once deposited, the old swing bridge will attract large fish. But here is the great part: When the bridge is placed in the Charleston Deep Reef Marine Protected Area, no bottom fishing will be allowed, only surface fishing.

This regulation will ensure that large fish will be protected to spawn repeatedly for the rest of their lives, thereby contributing to reproduction of the species.

This expensive project is being funded by the generosity of future-thinking citizens and businesses.

What a wonderful way to contribute to our children and grandchildren’s enjoyment of marine fishing.

The only potential fly in the ointment is that a few people may try to fish illegally there.

With everyone’s help in reporting offenders to law enforcement, this project will provide sustainable ocean fishing and spawning habitat for snappers and groupers to seed our waters for generations.

For more on the reef project, go to scmemorialreef.com.

CHARLES BARANS

Clearview Drive

Charleston

Bloated stimulus bill

Isn’t it time to call this bloated $1.9 trillion spending bill what it really is: income redistribution?

WOODY RASH

State Street

Charleston

Lifting mask order wrong

After hearing the March 5 news that Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the mask mandate for state buildings and restaurants, my first thought was, “Shame on you, governor.”

When did listening to science become so divisive?

We are mandated to wear seat belts and we have rules about not smoking in indoor spaces. What is the difference between these rules and wearing a mask?

The pandemic has been hard on my family, as it has been on most Americans. I work in a school and worry about getting sick.

My husband works in hotels with employees who have contracted COVID-19. We put ourselves at risk to serve the community we live in. I don’t think it’s too much for me to expect my community to care about me.

I’m tired of restrictions, isolation and worry. It is a fact that masks help. Please help keep each other safe, even if some of our elected officials don’t care.

IVY KALIK

Old Forest Drive

Seabrook Island

Searching for answers

Who are they telling me what to read to my grandchildren?

Who are they telling me not to feed the birds until April?

Who are they telling me to love everyone even if I don’t agree with their lifestyle? Love, no. Respect, yes.

Who are they thinking the sky is falling because Elon Musk puts up tiny satellites?

Who are they telling me I have to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot but telling me an annual flu shot is optional? And the flu kills thousands each year — except this year.

JIM SETFORD

Tabby Drive

Folly Beach