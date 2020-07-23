Letters to the Editor: Nurdles not worth risk to the environment

Small plastic pellets called nurdles have been washing up on beaches around the world, including Sullivan’s Island. Audubon magazine reported on a possible connection to a local shipping company that denied accountability for the spill even after loose pellets were found at its warehouse and truck loading zone.

Nurdles are used to make plastic products. Plastic pellet production is growing exponentially in this country. According to the Center for International Environmental Law, “What led to the massive boom in the construction of new plastics facilities in the U.S. was not the emergence of massive public demand for plastics but the fact that natural gas feedstocks (used in plastic production) became incredibly cheap.” Now, making products using new plastic is cheaper than using recycled plastic.

Most plastics in this country are made along the Gulf Coast where much of the nation’s natural gas is also processed. Do we really want drilling off our coast to lead to our area becoming another plastic producer? With our state offering tax credits to new businesses, plastic production could soon be on its way here. But making plastics has a detrimental environmental impact.

Let’s be vigilant and stop all attempts to drill offshore for natural gas and any move to start producing plastics here.

In communities like ours where pellets have washed up, a national website, nurdlepatrol.org, is encouraging groups and individuals to search beaches or tidal marshes for nurdles and report their findings to a national data base.

CDC must have data

The American Statistical Association has in the strongest terms possible urged the Trump administration to rescind its directive that sidesteps the CDC in reporting COVID-19 data transparently.

The CDC has been doing this for a long time and changing procedures in midstream is just asking for problems under normal conditions. But in the middle of a pandemic, the logic is extremely suspicious.

Haley and BLM

Five years ago, then-Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina legislators made a bold move to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse.

It is unfortunate that she has chosen not to acknowledge racism and the painful past and present of our country.

Her opposition to the WNBA’s decision, as reported on July 10, to support the Black Lives Matter movement was very telling.

Mrs. Haley said that “the mob” that embraces BLM is intent on dividing people and politicizing sports.

To the contrary, the BLM movement is looking at injustice, inequality and all-too-pervasive law enforcement brutality toward people of color.

The goal of making our country a better place is a goal that has unified millions of people.

As Martin Luther King Jr. so memorably stated almost six decades ago: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ ”

Mrs. Haley, please join with many others who believe in the true meaning of the Declaration of Independence, who are patriots and who embrace Black Lives Matter as a unifying principle.

Crisis within a crisis

I am a retired high school teacher.

In a matter of weeks, many of our neighbors might have their water shut off for not paying their bills.

Others might be evicted from their homes for unpaid rents or mortgages.

We desperately need tri-county government, businesses and religious leaders to step up and help.

A doctor with Doctors Without Borders told me some time ago: “Clean water is necessary for survival, for drinking and sanitation. And we don’t need one more person to become homeless.”

With weekly federal unemployment payments coming to an end and the COVID pandemic spiking as August approaches, we are a hot spot, literally and figuratively.

No one knows how big of a crisis within a crisis these shutoffs and evictions will be.

We need leaders so that all of us can help vulnerable citizens.

I used to tell my students: “Don’t ever forget Mr. Orth’s 5 Ps: “Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.”

This applies to our leaders and all of us now.

