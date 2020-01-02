In a Dec. 18 Post and Courier article, it was reported that Charleston has the highest concentration of nurdle pollution outside of the Gulf of Mexico.

On Dec. 17, State Ports Authority COO Barbara Melvin told Sullivan’s Island Town Council that more pellet packagers will be operating in our port soon, as the SPA aims to capture as much as possible of the growing market for plastic pellet exports from the U.S. to Asia and Europe.

Melvin also assured the council that current pollution is due to a one-time incident in July that her organization, DHEC and packager Frontier Logistics have since corrected.

That is not likely. Simply look at the fact that pellet pollution is more concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, where chemical companies manufacture the pellets, and whence we will be receiving an even greater supply going forward.

In other words where nurdles are trafficked, nurdles are spilled. It’s in the SPA’s economic interest to paint a rosy picture of its tenants’ operations.

It’s in our interest to be skeptical and support those who will hold the ports authority and pellet packagers accountable.

As the continued presence of pellets on our beaches attest, once the nurdles are in the water, the damage is done.

JOHN LUPTON

Scotland Drive

Mount Pleasant

Bicycle bridge absurd

Twenty-two million dollars for a bike bridge over the Ashley River? You’ve got to be kidding. Does no one see the absurdity in this proposal?

Go back to the initial proposal of designating one of the existing lanes for bicycles and pedestrians. What is a minute in the day of a commuter?

Put a more powerful motor on the existing draw bridge and add an aluminum cantilevered bridge on the side for bicyclists and pedestrians. I’m sure it would not cost $22 million. There is a need for a stronger motor on the drawbridge anyway. How many times has the existing motor not worked and held up commuters?

Why not replace the existing two draw bridges with one high-rise bridge and eliminate all of the barriers? Provide for cars, bikes, pedestrians and boats, and eliminate the need for a bridge tender.

Why not make the peninsula a bike-and-walking-only zone and not allow cars? Money is no object. Just spend a billion dollars and get on with it.

What about bike lanes on all the bridges over the Ashley, Cooper and Wando rivers? Or a bike lane on every bridge in the Lowcountry? How about a bike bridge all the way around on I-526. Complete I-526. How about doing something for everyone in the Charleston area, the total infrastructure, the evacuation requirements and more?

JAN ROBERTS

Blockade Runner Court

Charleston

Respect for officer

“I think I just got myself fired.”

The speaker was a young cop in the small North Carolina town where I grew up.

It was 1963 and President John F. Kennedy had been shot earlier that month. I was 13 and doing a “ride-along” for a Boy Scout citizenship merit badge. It was about 9 p.m.

Seated in the front seat alongside the officer, I, too, had noticed the weaving sedan ahead of us, crossing and recrossing the centerline. The officer flipped on his blue lights, gave a brief twerp of his siren, and the offender pulled over.

“My” officer told me, “Stay put,” opened his door and walked up to the car in front of us.

From his body language alone, I could tell the officer was being challenged. After he wrote the ticket, the offender snatched it and drove away.

Back in the cruiser, more to himself than to me, my officer muttered, “That was the chief,” meaning his boss.

“So what’d he say?” I asked. I was even more naive than the officer about politics in relation to right and wrong.

I would not forget the officer who I respected. His name was Bobby Anderson. I have forgotten the police chief’s name.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Clemson’s graveyard

I don’t claim to be a native, but my family did arrive here in 1976.

One of my kids has retired from the Charleston Police Department, so I’ve been here a while.

During that time I’ve become a real fan of Clemson, even before Dabo Swinney.

I root for them anytime they play any team besides Virginia Tech, my alma mater.

However, I was disturbed by the lead story in the Dec. 28 Post and Courier concerning Clemson’s graveyard where actual granite tombstones are erected to belittle the loser of a battle between two great, and often the two best, teams in the country.

The work and sweat put in by the ultimate loser of these battles does not need to be advertised and mocked in such an “in your face” manner.

Clemson’s bad taste certainly does not belong on the front page of my beloved Post and Courier.

CLIFFORD SHELOR

Island Walk West

Mount Pleasant