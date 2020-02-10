Letters to the Editor: Note can rectify post office delivery mistake

It seems we are getting more and more mail delivered to the wrong address. So, what do we do when we receive mail that should have been delivered to someone else?

Personally, I hand deliver the mail to my correct neighbor or write “Delivered to wrong address, please try again” on the envelope and put it with my outgoing mail. This lets the correct recipient know why their mail has been delayed a couple of days and it lets the post office know that another mistake has been made.

Please, please do not write “Does Not Live Here” on the envelope. That mail then goes back to the sender who mailed the item to the correct address. The originator then believes the intended recipient has moved.

In my case, that happened with my property tax bill. Someone wrote “Does Not Live Here” on the envelope and my bill was returned to the tax office. Therefore, the tax office assumed I had moved and started the process of denying me my Homestead tax exemption and to increase my tax rate from the 4% residential homeowner rate to the 6% rented home rate. The process I went through to find out “what was happening” and “why it was happening” was difficult. In two different counties, I had to research when I bought my current property and sold my previous property 20 years ago and provide that documentation to the tax office. Thankfully, after a month of efforts, the tax office understood what happened and corrected my tax bill quickly.

All that time and effort was expended just because someone didn’t know what to do with mail delivered to the wrong house. Of course, it would be better if the mail had been delivered correctly the first time. But, mistakes happen.

TERRY WATKINS

North Charleston

North Charleston

Miller’s departure

Regarding Charleston County Administrator Jennifer Miller’s leaving:

County Council is her boss. How do its members not know why she left? I believe they have paid her for her silence.

DARLENE FRAGALE

Lever Pass Road

Chapin

Tough love works

I know it’s hard for parents of addicts to watch their children throw away their lives. They keep praying that their child will wake up and clean up. They try not to notice the addictive behavior.

I get it. I was “that child” as my parents watched me destroying myself night after night, week after week.

They saw me bouncing in and out of jail; they watched me stealing their stuff; they watched me leaving the house every time they gave me money.

Speaking for all children who are addicts, parents can pray for us to change, but we won’t.

Parents have to change.

Yes, the parents.

Every time parents give us money or pay our bills, they are risking our death from overdose.

We need tough love. Period.

Don’t give us money. Don’t let us act out without putting down your foot. Don’t tolerate our behavior.

Tough love works.

Even if we kick and scream all the way, parents would be saving our lives. By catering to our addictions, parents risk losing us forever.

They should do the right thing and stand up to us. If we get uncomfortable, then we may take a step toward sobering up.

Moms and dads, you have to understand that addiction is destroying us.

If you love us, you will cut us off. Don’t pay our phone bills, don’t make our car payments or insurance. Take our keys and phones away.

Otherwise, you will get that dreaded phone call someday.

JERRY WEAVER

Waterford Court

Charleston

Shameful behavior

I was dismayed and saddened when I saw a Feb. 5 Post and Courier article about efforts to encourage Republicans to vote in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Greenville GOP Chairman Nate Leupp, Spartanburg GOP Chairman Curtis Smith and Anderson GOP Chairwoman Cheryl Cuthrell plus unnamed “multiple tea party activist groups in the Upstate” are calling for a “wide-scale effort” to get Republicans to vote in the Feb. 29 Democratic primary with the stated purpose of voting for the candidate they view as least likely to prevail over President Donald Trump in the general election.

I view this as unethical and immoral. What message does this send to their children? That cheating is OK?

As to their belief that this could pressure the Democrats to support closing their state primaries, this smacks of a lessening of the will of voters and keeps party candidates hostage to the desires of a group of committed activists. Is this the American way? How did we get to this low point?

I believe the mindset of the named individuals above and like-minded Republicans (or those of any political party) smacks of interfering with the open and free choice of South Carolina voters. It is dishonest, callous and a slap in the face to all of us.

Is this a widespread belief? Sleazy behavior might help us “win”? I say shame on you.

SARA ROBERTSON

Wentworth Street

Charleston