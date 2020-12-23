Letters to the Editor: ‘No surprises’ medical legislation not good

Contrary to The Post and Courier editorial staff’s endorsement of the No Surprises Act, we were less enthusiastic about this attack on patients’ access to independent physicians and now disappointed in our legislators who voted to pass it.

The COVID pandemic has highlighted how important it is to have options outside of the hospital-insurance complex.

This bill’s provisions give further control over patient care to insurers and bureaucrats who will continue to herd patients into the participating systems and practices, thus limiting choices and increasing costs.

People who have paid a huge premium for their insurance plan, maybe even more than their mortgage payment, are understandably outraged when they learn that it does not cover what they were led to expect.

Advocates of the bill said that “patients need to be removed from disputes between insurers and providers.”

Removing patients from the equation is exactly the wrong thing to do. Holding patients harmless (and voiceless) sounds compassionate but will end up leading to rationing and a race to the bottom.

Corporations, with government back-up, will effectively dictate what patients can receive especially in emergency situations. As insurers drive independent doctors out of their network or keep them from ordering certain care, the insurance industry will become even more profitable. In our view, it is insurers who need to be extracted from getting between patients and doctors.

The provisions that say they protect patient choice only refer to their choice of “participating providers.” Your doctor, who may want to reject the contract because of onerous administrative demands and restrictions that prevent providing the best care, would be forced by law to accept terms to which they have not agreed. The ability of patients and physicians to enter into direct, alternate third-party-free relationships will be harmed by forced participation.

Other sections force physicians into arbitration arrangements biased to insurance and hospital concerns.

To exempt from this process is convoluted. But some medical specialties, such as emergency medicine, radiology and some surgeons, are prohibited from being exempt.

Also not eligible for exemption are “items and services,” as the Secretary of Health and Human Services specifies through rulemaking. All of this puts dangerous new power into the hands of unaccountable bureaucrats.

The bottom line, and the predictable consequences, should sound familiar: the largest bill in history rushed through in the final hours of a lame duck Congress that greatly increases the power of government over South Carolina doctors and patients. Our legislators have let us down. That’s no surprise.

Dr. MARCELO HOCHMAN

President, Charleston County Medical Society

Lowcountry Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Do what’s right

The coronavirus is unlike anything I’ve witnessed in my lifetime.

The surging numbers of cases in the United States and the staggering toll of 3,000 lives lost daily continue to crush my soul.

While we all struggle to adjust to the “new normal” of social distancing and remote work or learning, I often wonder why mask usage has become much harder for others to do.

I’ve researched the science, which says that when worn properly, masks do help stop the transmission of the coronavirus.

So why are the cases growing exponentially? Because many refuse to simply place a piece of cloth over their nose and mouth to save the life of another person.

In fact, a local attorney recently held a 300-plus-person house party where he defiantly mocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines of masking and social distancing.

Why would a responsible member of society do that during a surging pandemic?

The next two months likely are going to be horrific for us, but especially for our frontline workers.

Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, said that another 3,000 South Carolinians will die from COVID-19 by April 1 if we all don’t mask up.

We’ve already lost 4,500 of our neighbors. How many more are we OK with losing?

Do what’s right, not what’s easy. Wear a mask. Help save lives.

LISA SAVAGE

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston

Help restaurant

Charleston County Council seems to bend over backward to assist developers pave every square inch of Charleston, but in the matter of saving Fast & French restaurant, we’re told the business’ financial challenges shouldn’t fall on the public.

I hope County Council will remember these words next time they give a developer tax incentives while increasing local property taxes

JACK HANDEGAN III

Beaufain Street

Charleston

Show 526 evidence

The most common words readers will find in letters supporting the extension of Interstate 526 are “I” and “me,” never “we” or “us.”

It is staggering that so many are willing to sacrifice so much for very little.

It’s time for politicians cheerleading this catastrophe-in-progress to show us their evidence that it will achieve the stated purpose of reducing rush-hour commute times over 10 or more years.

Think about it.

GARY BROWN

Coker Avenue

Charleston