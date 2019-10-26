I watched in amusement on Oct. 21 as President Donald Trump decried the uproar over his proposed use of his golf resort to host the G-7 summit, describing one of the constitutional pillars of our democracy as the “phony emoluments clause.” The remark was funny at first because the person who has sworn to support and defend the Constitution of the United States seems to know so little about it.

My amusement quickly turned to horror when no Cabinet members or any of the leaders present had the temerity to correct the president. The silence was deafening. We have become a government of one with no checks, no balances and absolutely no courage.

TIMOTHY C. KIEL

Pelzer Drive

Mount Pleasant

Brett Barry for Council

I want to urge my fellow West Ashley residents to vote for Brett Barry to be our new Charleston City Council member. Brett has a realistic and achievable vision and plan to make West Ashley more liveable for those of us who call it home.

His interpersonal abilities, integrity and doggedness will help him work with the mayor, council and the city’s staff to get us there.

We have seen little change in the past four years. West Ashley needs a man of Brett’s caliber, life experience, vision and love for his community representing us in City Hall.

Please join me in voting for Brett Barry for City Council on Nov. 5

DON ALLEN

Blackburn Circle

Charleston

Support Ricky Waring

On Nov. 5, the citizens of Summerville will elect a new mayor. It has been my privilege to serve on Summerville Town Council for the past 10 years. Unfortunately, we haven’t accomplished what we should have over the past four years due to a lack of effective leadership. We are in desperate need of a mayor who knows and loves the town, can hit the ground running and will devote himself full-time to the job.

I am firmly convinced the only candidate who can do this is Ricky Waring.

Ricky’s entire adult life has been spent in service to Summerville: as a firefighter and fire department chief, director of public safety, the town’s operations director, a member of Town Council and mayor pro tem.

Since leaving his employment with Summerville, Ricky has remained engaged with what is going on in town government. For the past year, he has attended most of council meetings and many committee meetings.

Ricky has promised to work full-time to fix town problems and work with state and regional government representatives.

The position of mayor is too important, and our problems are too severe to entrust the job to someone with a steep learning curve and who is willing to only give a part-time effort.

Please vote for Ricky Waring on Nov. 5.

WALTER BAILEY

Summerville Town Council,

District 4

Spring Road

Summerville

Bring troops home

Why don’t people seem to remember that one of candidate Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to bring our troops home from around the world?

That is exactly what he is doing in Syria as well as other places. Good.

ROZ WILLIAMS

Heidelberg Drive

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Mount Pleasant

What about Kurds?

Everything I have read about our abandonment of the Kurds is about how it affects us.

It is a strategic mistake to believe our withdrawal will only aid Russia and Iran, or that it will lead to a resurgence of ISIS and weaken our alliances.

There’s little coverage about the roughly 300,000 Kurds who have lost their homes. What are we doing for them? Who are we and what have we become?

DOUGLAS deVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston

The ‘lynching’ word

Because of its legacy of inhumanity, lynching is a troubled word. President Donald Trump recently used the term in regard to the impeachment proceedings against him.

As an independent, I defer to others in political commentary. But whatever Congress is doing, it is not a lynching. To invoke the word conjures imagery of inconceivable horror.

For the historically accurate definition of rope-and-tree justice, I suggest a close study of the death of Claude Neale, a 23-year-old African-American arrested on suspicion of murder in Florida. Eighty-five years ago on Oct. 26, he was lynched for his alleged crime.

The hearings in Washington, D.C., are part of the due process guaranteed by our Constitution. It’s a pity Claude Neale was not given the benefit of the same protections.

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

Charleston