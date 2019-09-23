Democracy was denied when the National Labor Relations Board overturned a majority vote by 178 Boeing South Carolina flight line workers to join the International Association of Machinists.

The board’s 3-1 decision, including two members with previous ties to Boeing, and over a powerful dissent, overturns an NLRB regional director’s carefully reasoned decision and is flatly inconsistent with the federal labor law.

Moreover, denying these workers a voice on the job, at least for now, goes against the rising tide of support for organized labor and our fight to grow opportunity and middle-class prosperity

Decades of stagnating wages, astronomically rising CEO pay and increasing economic insecurity makes the value proposition of American unionism crystal clear. A recent Gallup survey showed that 62 percent of Americans approve of labor unions today.

The machinists’ union is not new to the Boeing Co. Since 1935, we have advocated for fair wages, safe workplaces and high-quality products at Boeing facilities across the country.

The 35,000 IAM members who work at Boeing, and tens of thousands more at aerospace suppliers, stand in solidarity with the working men and women in South Carolina who are asking to join their ranks.

The men and women at Boeing South Carolina braved negative attacks and retaliation designed to discourage workers from exercising their democratic rights. In fact, the NLRB regional director has found that more than a dozen unfair labor practice charges against Boeing South Carolina have merit.

Put simply, the decision by three board members in Washington, D.C., does not end a growing need for collective representation at Boeing South Carolina. The IAM is not giving up, and neither are Boeing workers in the Lowcountry.

We will continue to advocate alongside Boeing workers in North Charleston to form a union at our workplace. Together, we will secure the dignity of the American worker in South Carolina and across the country.

ROBERT MARTINEZ JR.

International president

International Association of Machinists

and Aerospace Workers

Machinists Place

Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Tradition ignored

Tradition ignored

The front-page banner headline on the Sept. 17 Post and Courier read, “Steeped in tradition.”

Its large color photograph, however, highlights something quite different.

Because a picture is worth a thousand words, one need only to point out that a close examination of the photo shows many on the stage and in the crowd have forgotten (or forsaken) time-honored American traditions customarily observed whenever the national anthem is sung or played.

How sad it was to see a number of gentlemen in attendance did not remove their hats.

Likewise, many men and women failed to place their right hand over their hearts.

Unfortunately, it would seem that many in attendance at this gathering (and other public events as well) have yet to be steeped in basic patriotism.

Traditional gestures of respect are a very reasonable price to pay for the freedoms we Americans enjoy.

NICHOLAS N. CHRONIS

Phillips Park Drive

Mount Pleasant

Oil prices rising

The United States produces more crude oil than any other country in the world. Saudi Arabia ranks second.

Why do our fuel prices go up when something happens overseas? We know what price gouging is.

WILLIAM PERPER

Excalibur Place

North Charleston

Using Graham

From what I see lately, South Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has become the epitome of an oxpecker, which is a small bird that attaches itself to larger animals for its sustenance

As he did with the late Sen. John McCain, Graham has latched onto President Donald Trump.

I suspect Graham sees this type of relationship as symbiotic, in which each man affects the other in a mutually beneficial way. Graham receives sustenance by his attachment to power while Trump receives protection of sorts from Graham’s histrionics in his defense.

Graham clearly imagined himself as attorney general or secretary of defense, but Trump would have none of it. He has no respect for Graham, who quickly abandoned a loyal friend (McCain) when he no longer served his purpose.

Trump has used Graham expertly. And you can bet that Trump has not forgotten that Graham called him a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot in 2015 during the presidential campaign.

It is clear now with the firing of John Bolton that Trump has tired of that hawk.

Now the question is, how long will the hawkish Graham be of use to Trump?

Our great state needs a person of strong virtue and principle. Surely there is someone out there who can meet this minimum requirement, whether Democrat or Republican.

JOSEPH J. OHNSTAD

Shelter Cove Lane

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Hilton Head Island

Misguided rhetoric

It is lamentable to see anti-American rants apologizing for our forefathers’ role in slavery. Is this political rhetoric relevant to the more immediate issues facing our country?

The progressives’ narrative circumvents the complete story. Historians confirm that hundreds of thousands of Americans died 160 years ago in a war that permanently eliminated slavery in America as well as in World War II to prevent the enslavement of Americans by Germany and Japan.

Since then, billions of taxpayers’ dollars have been spent by Democratic and Republican administrations to improve the opportunities for education and living conditions of African Americans.

Disinformation is another compelling reason to make American history a requirement for high school and college graduation.

Do the liberal elitists really think average Americans do not see through these tactics as political pandering to minority groups just to win votes?

Minorities everywhere should be offended by this patronizing approach.

Democrats and Republicans should focus on collaborating on more substantive solutions regarding opioids, immigration, health care and controlling mass shootings.

CARROLL PLAYER

Rosewood Drive

Florence

Cunningham’s wife

Joe Cunningham has a taxpayer-funded yearly salary of $174,000.

His family has a taxpayer-funded health care plan that would probably cost most of us at least $2,000 a year.

Amanda Cunningham is “flabbergasted” and says “it’s just mind-blowing” that her therapy sessions and their marriage counseling aren’t fully covered.

There is no amount of political spin that can gloss over this as anything but monumental cluelessness and self-entitlement.

This would apply to both sides of the aisle.

CLARK BORGSTEDT

Garden Creek Road

Charleston