Letters to the Editor: Nikki Haley’s RNC speech downplays real race issues

I watched former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24 with significant amazement.

Did anyone else notice that right after she declared America is not a racist country, she described the ethnic discrimination she and her family suffered after immigrating to America from India?

And then described the slayings of black worshippers at a Charleston church by a white supremacist, which finally led South Carolina to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol grounds.

Unfortunately, former Gov. Haley is supporting a president and administration that has engaged in and supports directly or indirectly various types of racism.

Despite Gov. Haley’s words, America continues to have a serious problem with racism and racial inequality, in economic opportunity, education, health care, wealth and housing.

While most Americans are inclusive and are not racist, it was wrong for Gov. Haley to downplay the issue and support the reelection of someone who is making race relations much worse.

If Gov. Haley wanted to run for president in 2024, she would have been well-advised not to align herself with the president and a misguided GOP, which no longer is the party of Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan.

DAVID SCHAEFFER

Governor’s Drive

Kiawah Island

Riot glossed over

In an Aug. 25 editorial blaming the primacy of the financial problems that King Street businesses are having on the coronavirus epidemic is reasonably accurate but not precise.

The disease is an easy and obvious patsy.

What was glossed over was the fact King Street was the scene of rioting, looting, arson and gunplay perpetrated by some protesters that the police never effectively responded to or controlled.

One idea not mentioned in the editorial is to visibly increase the number of armed police who beat-walk King Street environs. That would be so potential patrons won’t feel like they have to wear facemasks and pack their own guns to visit limited capacity stores and restaurants.

K.L. SCHAUB

Pierce Street

Charleston

Palms will be missed

Charleston lost a gem recently. Norma Cannon Palms, who died in July, was a true Southern lady who epitomized what it means to love where you live.

Early in life, the Charleston native met the love of her life, John Palms.

In the years he served in higher education, including as president of the University of South Carolina, they raised three children together and made a huge impact in each city in which they lived.

When John retired from USC in 2009 and they finally returned to her hometown of Charleston, Norma was all in to help the city that she loved.

She and John spearheaded the revitalization of Memminger Auditorium and the historic Dock Street Theatre.

As a member of the board of directors for Spoleto Festival USA, she knew these two performance venues were critical to the the future of the arts in Charleston.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith and volunteered at Mepkin Abbey and for numerous Catholic charities.

A masterful fundraiser, she was not one to serve in name only. She rolled up her sleeves and got involved in every detail of the project at hand.

The best attribute of Norma Lee Cannon Palms, however, is the way she made you feel when you were in her presence. She made you feel special and she was always interested in knowing about you and your family.

Her beautiful blue eyes always held a twinkle. She rarely talked of herself and her accomplishments but kept the spotlight on others.

Her stylish grace, wit and generous spirit will be missed by all.

MARIANA RAMSAY HAY

and RHETT RAMSAY HAY

King Street

Charleston

What postal delay?

I was balancing my checkbook recently, so I decided to see how long it took from when I mailed a bill in July to when the check posted to my account.

Bear in mind that the vendor’s processing time could be a day or two.

All mail originated in Charleston and here are the destinations and times to check posting: Illinois, 3 days; S.C., 5 days; Virginia, 2 days; Missouri, 6 days; Nebraska, 3 days.

Curious that we keep hearing about a postal service “slowdown.”

NEIL HENRY

Palmer Creek Bend

Charleston

Ridgeville project

Build it and they will come?

The population of St. George is 2,100 people, Ridgeville’s is 1,700 and Harleyville’s 700 for a rough total of 4,500.

According to an Aug. 13 Post and Courier article, construction of a 20,000-square-foot cultural and history center in downtown Ridgeville is in the planning stage, with an initial cost of $4 million to $5 million.

Who do they think will be using this facility? And when did Ridgeville get a downtown?

LINDA ENSOR

Hamlet Road

Summerville

Is SC ready for vote?

The Aug. 23 editorial calling for a COVID-safe November election is a step in the right direction, but it’s only a start.

Now is the time for The Post and Courier to find

out and report on the readiness, or lack thereof, of each of the 46 counties in the state.

Will there be enough polling stations open and accessible and open long enough for all registered voters? Enough election workers and staff? Enough certified staff to handle the expected avalanche of mail-in ballots?

Now is the time for the newspaper not only to investigate these questions but also to call attention to boards of election well before the election on where and how they might be falling short.

South Carolina does not need to be in the national headlines on how poorly it was prepared for and managed the November election.

BILL OLEJMICZAK

Mount Royall Drive

Mount Pleasant