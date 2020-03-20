Letters to the Editor: Next steps key for CCSD’s education plan

The Charleston County School District’s Mission Critical plan was created to correct two educational defects:

1. Classes with students with wide academic achievement gaps;

2. Schools with little diversity where school demographics diverge significantly from district demographics.

Reading at grade level by the end of the third grade is a critical benchmark for ensuring students get a competitive education, according to established best practices.

But this reading benchmark isn’t valid for under-resourced black and minority children. These children require an education path specifically designed to:

1. Correct for the negative home drivers such as poor nutrition and poor health that prevent children from learning in school;

2. Provide for student/parent/teacher collaboration that enables parents to support the education needs of their children.

The Meeting Street Schools (MSS) education system has demonstrated that it can consistently educate under-resourced children to achieve grade-level academic competency after the fifth grade.

Based on successful results for five years of fifth-grade classes of under-resourced black and minority children, CCSD tried to find an alternative partner to operate elementary schools with the successful CCSD/MSS public/private partnership. CCSD has not been successful in finding that partner.

Instead, CCSD has proposed asking for waivers from certain state education regulations and to continue using a system that isn’t designed to educate under-resourced children. This approach guarantees education failure for these students.

I recommend that CCSD negotiate a mutually beneficial contract with MSS to operate a central CCSD/MSS public/private high-capacity peninsular elementary school.

GERRY KATZ

Wofford Road

Charleston

Energy bills

On its website, Dominion Energy states the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA) billed to its gas customers “was implemented to offset the effects of unusually cold or warm weather for the Company and its customers. WNA allows the Company to recover the fixed costs (such as system maintenance, safety regulations, billing systems and 24/7 customer service) that are associated with operating and maintaining a safe, reliable natural gas distribution system without implementing permanent, year-round rate adjustments due to abnormal weather.”

After reviewing the WNA on my Dominion Energy electric and gas bills over the last 14 months, I’ve identified two concerns.

First, the methodology used to calculate the WNA appears flawed.

I arrived at this conclusion because the adjustment almost doubled for comparable winter months.

From Dec. 14, 2018, to Jan. 16, 2019, the average daily temperature was 6.41 degrees above normal when the charge was $0.229560 compared to Dec. 16, 2019, to Jan. 16, 2020, when it was 9.27 degrees above normal and the charge was $0.441060).

Second, I don’t understand why the WNA doesn’t also apply to my summer electric bills since similar fixed costs are impacted on the electric side. Failure to include WNA on summer electric bills is especially troubling since the 2018 and 2019 summers were hotter than normal and factoring in WNA would have resulted in lower electric bills.

LARRY R. KNIGHT

Rockbridge Road

Columbia

Costly virus

So President Trump and his crack team of advisers think that going further into debt in order to put money in the hands of Americans will offset the economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak.

Like most normal people, if I get a few more dollars in my pocket, I still will not fly, go to movie theaters, mix with crowds, go to restaurants or go shopping in crowded stores.

Additionally, the cutting of interest rates by the Fed and the hypocritical bailout schemes by Republicans to support industries affected by the virus will not buoy growth or GDP numbers.

Any slowdown that might occur will not be due to normal economic reasons, rather to commonsense pullbacks by the American people because they know the government’s response is being spearheaded by politicians and a president who believes he has a “knack” for handling these kinds of events.

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

Gas price math

I think there is a fox in the henhouse. Can some Einstein explain to me how gas pricing works?

When the price of crude oil goes up a $1 a barrel, the price of gas goes up 5 cents a gallon the next morning.

When the price drops $20 a barrel, however, the price of gas remains the same for several days and then drops 15 cents gallon when it should drop at least 30 cents a gallon or more.

It seems petroleum producers are making a huge profit off declining crude prices by keeping the price at the pumps high and not immediately passing the savings on to consumers.

It costs just as much to turn $50 a barrel crude into gasoline as it does when it costs $31 a barrel. Can someone please explain this? I’m waiting.

PERRY JONES

Sapling Drive

Summerville