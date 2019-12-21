Ron Brinson’s Dec. 1 Post and Courier commentary on North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was spot on.

“Chief Burgess is one of the finest leaders our state has ever produced.”

He will be hard to replace.

Given the situation in North Charleston, Mayor Keith Summey should be urged to conduct an open and transparent national search for a new chief.

It is critical that North Charleston have the best police chief it can find to lead our police department and complete the reforms initiated by Chief Burgess.

Conducting a national search would allow North Charleston to cast a wide net to make sure the city hires the best person for the job.

If that person ends up being from North Charleston or within the police department, that’s fine, but don’t limit our options.

Mayor Summey also needs to conduct this national search with the support of community leaders. I urge the mayor to work with the North Charleston community and conduct an open and transparent national search for North Charleston’s next chief of police.

RICHARD HAYES

West Fairway Woods Drive

North Charleston

Appropriate headlines

The Dec. 17 Post and Courier front page headlines brought a smile to my face. One was “Preparing for farewell” and another was “Cunningham plans to back impeachment.” That could not have been more appropriate.

Well done, Post and Courier, though I somehow do not think you planned it that way. I have subscribed for another year. Thanks.

ART ROONEY

New Haven Court

Summerville

Mace expectations

During my time as a cadet at The Citadel, I have had to live with everyone else’s expectations that we’re all a bunch of conservative “good ol’ boys.”

Contrary to this assumption, there is a powerful coalition on campus that believes “Honor, Duty, Respect” means helping everyone, not just the elite few.

While Nancy Mace uses our campus for her campaign videos and frequently visits with the Republican student club, a large force of cadets is continuing what they started in 2018, supporting U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham.

And that support for Rep. Cunningham remains resolute. He has worked across the political aisle to strengthen our military, support our veterans and protect our environment.

When you look at Cunningham’s record, he has performed his role as a congressman honorably, carried out his duty of putting the Lowcountry first and has shown respect to every constituent, regardless of how they feel about him.

JACOB PEREIRA

Juneau Avenue

North Charleston

Vote is a real shame

Joe Cunningham went to Washington to represent us. I believe he’s done a decent job.

Unfortunately, the impeachment vote will define him. He went to Washington to be nonpartisan, but that probably isn’t possible in today’s environment.

The party that has been trying to impeach the president since before he got into office has succeeded, but it will go nowhere in the Senate and, ultimately, be a waste of time.

So much lost opportunity to get things done.

I am not a fan of Donald Trump, but the partisanship in this process is appalling on both sides.

Vote your conscience, Joe, but don’t plan on returning to Washington after the next election.

That’s a real shame ... one of many.

BRIAN JOHNSON

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Wisteria Wall Drive

Mount Pleasant

Thanks for help

I was in a very bad accident on Friday, Dec. 13.

While it was raining, my car flipped over three times on U.S. Highway 17 just after crossing the bridge coming from Georgetown.

I made it through, but the police said it was a miracle I wasn’t hurt more than I was.

I would like to thank this very kind angel of a lady who stood by me waiting for help. I was pinned in the car, but she stayed by me through this ordeal to make sure I was OK.

I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know her name, but I wish her and her family a beautiful holiday season.

She surely was my angel.

JOHN MILLER

Antler Drive

Charleston

PSC name change

It seems to me that the “P” in Public Service Commission should be replaced with the letter “U” for Utility.

B.J.HOOVER

Dickson Avenue

Hanahan