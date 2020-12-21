Letters to the Editor: Needing a smartphone to park in downtown Charleston may lessen congestion

I bought my first personal computer in 1985. Some of us seniors are not necessarily lacking in technical skills, but we have acquired enough wisdom to choose not to let smartphones rule our personal lives.

The recent decisions to gouge tourists with increased rental car fees and now require a smartphone in order to park a vehicle in some places should help to discourage tourism and lessen congestion.

Presumably, that was the intent.

A.D. HEATHCOCK

Palisades Drive

Mount Pleasant

Johns Is. pitchfork plan

I, too, was skeptical when I read in “the boondoggle report” in the Dec. 9 Post and Courier that building the Interstate 526 extension would only save us Johns Islanders 42 seconds for the state’s more than $700 million investment.

That would be an absurd return on the taxpayer dollar. But as a just-about-daily traveler on the roads that Brian Hicks describes, I believe there’s an alternative.

I suspect that with the planned pitchfork/flyway/Bohicket Corridor projects, we seem to have a much less costly and more timely and rational approach.

And these proposals do attack all three of Brian’s (and my) major bottleneck concerns.

Has there been a “42 second” appraisal of these?

Now if we could just have the DOT take the ask-for-forgiveness approach that the developers seem to take vs. ask-for-permission, maybe we could get some relief in my lifetime.

STEVE KITCHEN

Dunwick Drive

Johns Island

Complete 526

The Post and Courier staff does a serious disservice to the Charleston area in highlighting attacks on the completion of I-526.

The “boondoggle” story was on the front page of the Dec. 8 Post and Courier, while columnist Brian Hicks’ much more reasoned assessment was relegated to page A19.

Every major city in the country has a circle freeway. Many have more than one. This is an established approach to traffic management that has stood the test of time.

How is it that The Post and Courier thinks it knows better for Charleston?

When I moved to Charleston in 1972, the circle freeway had already been a part of the county master plan for years. I checked its intended path when I built my first house here (something that some vocal opponents failed to do).

It should have been built years ago. Various opponents, particularly those opposing development on Johns Island, have successfully blocked it for years, causing the cost to go up and up.

Blocking it will not stop development. That ship has sailed. It will only cause it to cost us more when it finally is built, which is inevitable.

DAN KNAPP

Farmfield Avenue

Charleston

Electoral College

In a Dec. 14 letter, the writer stated that the Electoral College was a compromise by the Founding Fathers to accommodate slavery, and that its “usefulness has most likely expired.”

In reality, the Electoral College was created to prevent the tyranny of the majority.

Without it, sparsely populated states would not have their voices heard in presidential elections.

It was decided that each state would get the number of electors that equal its two U.S. Senate seats plus the U.S. House seats. The District of Columbia gets 3 electoral votes. This would equal 538 electors.

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

James Island

Hold leaders accountable

Every December, there are year in reviews that ask what were the struggles and what were the successes? The questions are evaluated and leaders decide which steps to take for the next year.

If we want real change to occur, however, it must come from the individual. As we assess our government, we need to focus on all levels, but specifically the state and local levels.

As we do this, we need to have a laser focus on the successes and disparities. That focus should be relevant to the things that are important to us as individuals.

We need to celebrate the successes, but we need to correct the problems.

The way to correct these problems starts with the individual — the Rosa Parkses, the Martin Luther Kings and the Harvey Milks of the world — to create a spark that will begin the change.

The only way that true and dynamic change can occur is when the individual says, “I am fed up with this,” and then a group of like-minded individuals comes together to demand it.

It is essential that we keep our government leaders accountable for their actions. If we do not, they will continue to take more and more.

There will be division, but we must not allow our government to lead it. We need to put leaders on notice that we are done with their tricks.

JAMES PITTS MARSH

Shadow Arbor Circle

Charleston