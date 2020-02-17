Letters to the Editor: Natural gas charge for not using gas absurd

All customers of Dominion Energy who purchase natural gas should take notice. Our South Carolina Public Service Commission is allowing Dominion Energy to charge extra for when the weather is warmer than usual. On our utility bill, there is an item called WNA, which stands for Warmer Than Normal Weather.

This is a more than 23% surcharge on the gas bill for not consuming more gas because the weather is not as cold as Dominion Energy would like. Instead of being rewarded for not consuming as much natural gas as “normal” — whatever that is — we are being punished with this extra charge.

The total charge for gas used at my residence for January was $109.44. Of that total, $26.13, or 23.9%, was for Warmer Than Normal Weather. I would submit that the PSC should stop this practice immediately.

DAVID FLESHMAN

Pepperwood Court

Charleston

Cruise ship fee needed

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council have recently advocated imposing a small fee on Union Pier cruise ship passengers.

State Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome’s knee-jerk response opposing this idea stated that SPA isn’t in the tourism business but is simply a maritime transport business.

He also stated that cruise ship passengers often don’t spend any touring time in Charleston; they simply board ships and depart, thus refuting the rationale for the mayor’s proposal.

A look at SPA’s website, however, doesn’t support Mr. Newsome’s assertion. SPA advertising states, “Charleston is made for vacation. The only city in the U.S. to make the ‘The World’s Top 15 Cities’ by Travel + Leisure magazine, Charleston is the ideal cruise port for your next cruise or port-of-call visit. Embarking passengers may experience a Charleston vacation before or after their cruise … can experience many attractions within easy walking distance ...”

With rising seas clearly putting Charleston at extreme risk, Mayor Tecklenburg is looking for all means of financial resources to save Charleston from the very real threat of ruination by flooding. It seems greedy and extremely shortsighted that SPA leaders would not be willing to support the mayor’s efforts.

TOMMIE ROBERTSON

Laurens Street

Charleston

Free money?

Have you ever noticed how quickly other people are ready to spend our money? That’s especially true of wannabe politicians.

My spouse and I, octogenarians, have worked since we were in our teens until retirement in our late 60s. We both worked in a variety of lower-income jobs, including grocery store, theater, retail, warehouse, farm labor, manufacturing, hospitals, etc.

We’re by no means considered rich, but we are proud to have successfully reared four adult children who also have worked since they were in their teens. However, their ability to retire seems to be quite further distant, if ever.

I would like to know where the money pot is hidden that will cover free education and debt forgiveness, free medical care, reparations and elevated minimum wage. And the list goes on.

Federal grants are always touted as beneficial for an endless list of wants. Remember the bridge to nowhere?

Now the federal government is expected to bail out Charleston after all of the trees have been cut down, the city paved over and tall buildings erected, and we wonder why the tidal rivers that surround us are rising.

Any federal, state and local government taxes placed on businesses and banks are passed on to us, the consumer.

The various governments only pick our pockets. How deep are yours? How much are you willing to give away?

S.M. SALMON

Runnymede Lane

Summerville

Solar water heaters

There’s lots of talk about solar electric residential installations, but very little is said about solar water heating.

The cost of adding solar water heating is $4,000 to $6,000. If your house is all electric, the payback is 5 to 6 years.

This technology is used all over Europe and in South America to some extent.

When the sun is shining, water is pumped to a roof panel and the heated water then is stored in an insulated collector or is run through a heat exchanger.

The system is very simple and requires little maintenance but would save money in heating water for residential use.

This, it seems, would be something that our state Legislature would get behind in providing financial assistance since this is in the realm of providing nonpolluting energy to all state citizens for a small investment compared to solar electric.

Maybe the electric companies should look into this instead of only turning on electric water heaters at low peak usage times.

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek