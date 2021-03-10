Letters to the Editor: Nation’s leaders fail in trustworthiness

A common approach to teaching character education in schools is based on The Six Pillars.

These values were developed in 1992 by a nonpartisan, secular group of youth development experts as core ethical standards that transcend cultural, religious and socio-

economic differences.

They are: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

I always began with the first pillar, trustworthiness, as without it, the others could not be sustained.

Students were taught:

Be honest in communications and actions.

Don’t deceive, cheat or steal.

Be reliable: Do what you say you will do.

Have the courage to do the right thing.

Build a good reputation.

Be loyal: Stand by your family, friends and country.

Keep your promises.

The lessons were supported by literary classics and fables as well as the lives and works of famous Americans.

In keeping abreast of local, state and national news from various sources, it is becoming more obvious each day that a significant number of elected officials have abandoned this value.

And yet, many continue to be reelected despite many transgressions.

Sadly, as parents and educators, we

are being stymied in our efforts to raise

upstanding citizens when so many adults

in leadership roles cannot be trusted.

The pillar has not simply cracked, it has fallen.

MARSHA MORELAND

Cherokee Rose Circle

Mount Pleasant

Son’s caregivers

We thank The Post and Courier for the excellent March 6 article, “There was a point where it was too much,” about the heroic efforts of the nurses and aides who cared for our loved ones in COVID-19 and ICU beds.

Our son, Joseph Healey Jr., who suffered from dementia in a memory facility, came down with COVID-19.

He appeared to be recovering but became dehydrated and was hospitalized with pneumonia at Roper-St. Francis.

He was on a ventilator in ICU for four days, was successfully removed from the ventilator, moved to a COVID-19 floor, and later moved to a regular floor.

He developed complications and failed to survive.

During his entire hospitalization, he received the most excellent, wonderful and loving care from the entire staff of doctors, nurses and aides.

We cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts to save our son.

We received constant updates by phone from the staff, one video Facetime and, finally, an almost two-hour visit with our son and his caregivers before he died.

God bless and thank you to all the many people whose names we know and the many whom we do not know, who cared and risked their own well-being to care for Joseph and the many suffering from this terrible disease.

The caring staff on the third floor at Roper-St. Francis sent us a card in sympathy signed by members of the staff for the loss of our son.

JOE and LORI HEALEY

Rhetts Bluff Road

Kiawah Island

Malsick leaving

Many people are sad to learn that Mark Malsick, the S.C Department of Natural Resources’ severe weather liaison, is leaving his job as “weather whisperer.”

He made it so much fun for weather watchers near and far.

CATHERINE YOUNG

Tides End Road

Charleston

Seuss decision wrong

The decision to stop publishing six books by Dr. Seuss Enterprises because of racial stereotypes and insensitive imagery puts an exclamation point on the absurdity of today’s political correctness. To refer to photos depicting individuals in the period of time the book was written as racist is ridiculous.

Today, nearly every word said is taken out of context and interpreted as racist.

The main result of this rhetoric is to brainwash our young people and further create dissension between the races.

Stop trying to change history.

NICK HOWARD

Hedera Court

Summerville

Mideast violence

I’m very disappointed that President Joe Biden, after less than two months in office, has seen fit to renew airstrikes in Syria.

I’m glad he called off the second one, but we need to stop destruction in the Middle East once and for all, and instead focus on humanitarian aid and diplomacy.

Violence never solved anything, and we have enough problems in the United States to worry about.

CAROL DOTTERER

Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Charleston