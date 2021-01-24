Letters to the Editor: Nation needs a process to resolve differences

“Unity” might not be the right word for what we need in American politics. A unified opinion of what we want and how to achieve it is as undesirable as it is unfeasible.

What we do need is a unity in our embrace of a process to resolve differences.

Our political process for resolving differences has been failing us in recent times.

A better process would include more respect for our opponents and more respect for facts and truth.

Too often one side of a disagreement says its opponents are evil and will bring destruction.

Too often the truth has been twisted or ignored to support one side’s opinions.

Most of all, a good unified process for solving disagreement would entail willingness for both sides to compromise in the service of making overall progress.

PETER SWANSON

Wilmot Avenue

Columbia

Won't miss my shot

In spite of the warning in the Jan. 13 Post and Courier article about going online to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination, I got in immediately.

And, despite a couple of fumbles that were totally my fault, I successfully scheduled a time and date for inoculation.

I look forward to it and just want to say, I’m not gonna miss my shot.

JOY MUNOZ

Champion Way

North Charleston

No vaccine plan

It might be true that seniors 70 and older are now allowed to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, but it seems to me that there is virtually no plan for the vaccinations.

Vaccines are scarce and it’s almost impossible to make an appointment.

It takes more than an hour to speak to someone and DHEC’s website is useless.

This is another example of our state’s utter incompetence when it comes to helping people.

Since residents don’t want higher taxes and our leaders refuse to participate in programs such as expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, our state fails to protect and enhance the lives of its own citizens every day.

Is there any wonder that South Carolina ranks among the worst of the 50 states in education, poverty levels, health care and infrastructure?

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

Made in America?

Our refrigerator died on Dec. 23, just a few months after its 3-year extended warranty expired.

On Dec. 26, a repairman confirmed what we already knew: The repair costs would exceed what the refrigerator was worth.

We were able to purchase a new one and have it delivered the following day.

I told the delivery crew about our frustration and the fact that my in-laws still have a working refrigerator they purchased in 1968.

One of the crew said what we’ve all said before: “They don’t make them like they used to.”

Why is that? And why do we continue to allow ourselves to buy extended warranties, given the lack of quality in manufacturing?

I think it would be safe to bet that a refrigerator made in 1968 was made in the United States.

TED KUSMIDER

George Street

Charleston

Stimulus misdirected

The government will soon be sending me a stimulus check. What a bad idea. I don’t need it.

Our household is among those for whom life under the pandemic has not really been all that bad.

We’re following all the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, our health is good, our expenses are down, our investments are up and while we’re missing the intimacy of friends and family as well as the activities that were once part of pre-pandemic life, we’re doing just fine.

Furthermore, because we don’t actually need a stimulus check, when we do receive it, we’re likely to simply save it rather than spend it. But of course that’s not what the stimulus bill was intended to do.

Should other households not really need a stimulus check, I have a suggestion: Instead of simply depositing the check in the bank, why not do the patriotic and moral thing and place that money in the hands of individuals or nonprofits who can really use it.

Not only will this action help the economy and our country, it will no doubt be good for the soul.

That’s what we and some of our friends will be doing.

DAVE BROWN

Creek Landing Street

Charleston

Guardian angel

On Dec. 23, I was shopping at Publix at The Shoppes of Park West.

I was handed a Publix gift card and wished a Merry Christmas by a gentleman, who I’ll call my angel.

I would like to express my appreciation. He brought me special happiness and sunshine with this gift. I am most appreciative.

M. JEANNETTE LEE

Linnen Lane

Mount Pleasant

Address the issues

As I watched all of the excitement and anticipation of having a new president, there were two issues I heard no mention of that deserve the attention of our national leaders.

The first is the serious drop in service by the U.S Postal Service.

The ability to communicate inexpensively via the Postal Service remains important to many Americans, especially those without regular access to the internet.

Some areas, including in Charleston County, have no internet access or only very expensive internet access.

The second issue is the Violence Against Women Act of 1994, which expired in 2019.

The act was championed by President Joe Biden earlier in his career.

The protections granted by this act are vital to many in our community.

FRANCES GLANVILLE

Savannah Highway

Adams Run