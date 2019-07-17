I tuned into the two Democratic debates on June 26 and 27.
After careful analysis and studious observation, I found the candidate I would give my vote for president. Like most Americans, I vote with my wallet in mind. Greedy, no. Frugal, yes.
I would vote for David Yang. He declared that he would give every American 18 years or older $1,000 a month. I sure could use $1,000 a month, and the best part is that I and others would not have to do any work for this money.
Yes sir, I’m going to vote for Mr. Yang and get me some of that free government money.
MIKE McINERNY
Myrtle Avenue
Sullivan's Island
Wealth divide
Cindy Costa misstates the Democratic positions as well as the stakes in our next presidential election in her July 5 Post and Courier commentary.
President Donald Trump has created the highest wealth disparity in the country’s history, practically eliminating the middle class, due largely to his tax cuts. Now he wants to cut Medicare and has no health solution.
Health care is a fundamental right, but insurance companies and Big Pharma make sure we pay the highest cost in the world for it, if we can even get it.
The “trillions” Ms. Costa says universal health care will cost can be delivered by a 1 cent per dollar tax on incomes above $50 million and getting out of multi-administration wars that have no end.
Ms. Costa does not mention climate change. Does she agree with Trump it is a hoax? Does she really believe that U.S. consumers are not the ones effectively paying for Trump’s tariffs?
She must be in that top 1% while the rest of us work (or have given up trying to find work) to make ends meet?
And as we see children camped along the borders without food, clothing or water, she apparently likes that as well. Trump rules for his family and the upper 1%. The rest of us need to find a change, a president who will govern for all people and not just the wealthy.
The Democrats, not Trump, have the right agenda.
RANDY HENRICK
Fish Creek Court
Summerville
Broadcast changes
“To be persuasive we must be believable; to be believable we must be credible, credible we must be truthful. The speed of communication is wondrous to behold. It is also true that speed can multiply the distribution of information that we know to be untrue.”
These quotes are from probably the greatest broadcast journalist of any era: Edward R. Murrow.
In the heyday of broadcast journalism, the news was relegated either to 15 minutes or 30 minutes a day, which included a short editorial. As a result, the news had to be concise, important, intelligent and informative. More information could be gleaned from that short period of time than by binge watching 24-hour cable news network today.
Today’s 24-hour news networks, of which there are many, spend very little time broadcasting the news and a great majority of their time editorializing, pushing forward political agendas or outright attacking people or other news networks that disagree with their views.
The oftentimes bombastic and vitriolic approach that many of today’s “broadcast journalists” take borders on hysteria, does nothing to dispense the news and is a sad legacy to the noble profession that was handed to them by the great pioneers of broadcast journalism.
So I say “Good night and good luck” to today’s broadcast journalism. May you either right the wrongs you have created or fade into a sad memory of the greatness that you have tarnished.
STEVEN A. McLEES
Marsh Creek Drive
Charleston
USC debacle
Déjà vu has manifested itself again in the current debacle to fill the presidency of one of the state’s universities, in this case that of applicant Gen. Robert Caslen for the presidency of the University of South Carolina.
This is all too reminiscent of the 2014 controversy surrounding the hiring of then-state Sen. Glenn McConnell for the presidency of the College of Charleston.
Interviewing and hiring processes tend to move seamlessly as long as politicians respect the expertise of the search committee and board of trustees.
For example, just look at The Citadel and Charleston Southern University that recently named new presidents within the past year.
Both schools enjoyed a smooth, uneventful and positive search and hiring process. Only when the process becomes politicized by politicians (ref: Gov. Henry McMaster) do things get messy and contentious.
Now the state’s flagship university has a mess on its hands. Why anyone would want to step into this hornet’s nest is a mystery to me.
Applicants for any position should be hired on merits alone without outside influence or interference. Anything short of this will certainly ignite maelstrom.
GERALD MACKEY
Harborsun Drive
Charleston