Letters to the Editor: Mt. Pleasant vote against mask-wearing mandate is wrong

As a mom and pediatrician, I was dismayed to learn that Mount Pleasant Town Council voted down a mask-wearing mandate on Sept. 1.

Even more frustrating was hearing that the discussion was dominated by false statements about the seriousness of the pandemic, including a claim that only 6% of COVID-related deaths are actually due to virus.

When did we stop listening to health care experts and other scientists?

We know areas with mask mandates have seen a greater than 40% decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, so why is there any debate?

Our leaders need to listen to the experts so we can expedite our return to normalcy.

This news was harder to swallow because it came on the day that my two school-age children returned to their classrooms to meet their teachers and receive virtual learning supplies.

Our children need to be in school and they are relying on us to do what is right, to give them the best possible chance of returning to face-to-face learning at some point this year. We are failing them.

I want to live in a society that values its children, and this is why I will continue to be a vocal advocate for children in our community and why I will always #votekids.

This one is easy, folks. Wear your mask so our kids can go back to school.

ANNIE ANDREWS

Shannon Drive

Mount Pleasant

Trump is no protector

I respectfully disagree with the Sept. 2 letter that called Donald Trump a “protector of the Great Outdoors.”

In my view, he has rolled back so many environmental regulations that it’s impossible to call him a protector of anything.

His environmental record is pathetic and getting worse.

Anyone who supports the outdoors and the environment hopefully will not vote for Trump.

WILLIAM BULL

Martin’s Camp Lane

Gilbert

Term limits needed

I believe there is a constitutional problem that needs to be resolved.

Its name is ‘term limits” and most people know the solution.

When politics becomes a career instead of a service, decisions are made based on special interest contributions instead of serving the people, who elected officials are supposed to represent.

Term limits should start with the president, who should serve one term of six years with no reelection option.

From my experience in Washington, D.C., new presidents spend their first two years learning how to do the job and the next two years seeking reelection. If reelected, they can try to do good things for the public. If they don’t get reelected, then it’s rinse and repeat.

If the president were elected for a six-year term, he or she would spend the first two years learning to be a president, then have four years to try to accomplish good things.

Maybe he would try to keep his party in power, but not with the same zeal and expense and certainly with less distractions.

Eight years of either party with presidential powers is a bit too long, and the impact of the status quo is dangerous.

At the same time, we could further restrict campaign spending so those who aren’t rich can step forward and offer their service as intended by the constitution.

The problem, however, is that those who gain power will never give it up.

MARION A. ROYAL

Whitcomb Drive

North Charleston

Barber will be missed

When I opened the obituary section in the Aug. 27 Post and Courier, I was shocked and in disbelief.

I was stunned to see a picture of my barber and good friend, Jim Riley, and his obituary. He had just cut my hair the week before.

We discussed politics, local happenings and, of course, COVID-19.

He mentioned that he had suffered a mild heart attack in the spring.

Jim was the “town crier of Charleston” and always did so in a loving manner.

He was very bright and well informed about life and countless matters of interest. Truthfully, we spent more time talking than Jim did cutting my hair.

I will miss him terribly and so will many of his friends and customers throughout the greater Charleston community. I was a loyal customer for more than 30 years and I will always remember that when you called him, he’d answer, “Hello, Jim Riley!”

Well, goodbye Jim Riley.

May the good Lord keep Jim under his wings and give him eternal peace.

PHILIP H. SLOTIN

Tarleton Drive

Charleston

Betting on a check?

So, what do you think the chances are that any of the state’s $775 million budget surplus will be rebated to South Carolina’s taxpayers?

THOMAS PLICHTA

Sugarbush Way

Charleston