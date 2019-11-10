I want to thank everyone who voted for me for Mount Pleasant Town Council. I really appreciate the support.

I hope the newly elected council members will consider some of the points covered in recent meetings.

Most people see things the way they are now and do what they can to make improvements. Others see the present, but also the future.

I’m one of those who looks ahead and plans for the future.

Finances will be a major issue in the years to come as the town matures and impact fees diminish.

Mount Pleasant is rapidly becoming a city. Balancing growth, finances, livability and planning is a very difficult task and requires strong management skills.

An in-depth study of our finances is critical if we want to maintain the tax base. Failing that, an increase in property taxes is likely in our future.

We take in $138 million dollars a year. How we spend it is very important.

I hope Town Council starts a dialogue with our neighbor, Awendaw, which is starting to develop.

Each new house/apartment will most likely have two vehicles driving south on U.S. Highway 17 for school, shopping and work. This will only exacerbate traffic problems.

There is much to be done, and I’m hopeful that our Town Council is up to the task.

GARY DAVIS

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Time changes

There is much discussion about adopting Eastern Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time year-around and a push by the state Legislature to choose Standard Time.

What about all the tourist dollars spent in our state? Vacationers usually sleep in a little longer and are not likely to be bothered by a later sunrise.

An earlier sunset, how-

ever, could be detrimental

to drinking and dining venues.

Who wants to go out when, by the time you make dinner plans, it’s already dark?

What if North Carolina and Georgia go with Daylight Saving Time?

ELIZABETH RHODES

U.S. Highway 78

Ladson

Complete Streets

While stopped at the traffic light at Remount Road and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, I watched a man in a motorized wheelchair cross Remount.

As there is no curb ramp, he piloted his chair along Rivers Avenue until he reached the entrance to a business so he could get on the sidewalk.

He was crossing with the green light, but the four lanes of cars on Rivers Avenue also had a green light.

I hope the mayor of North Charleston will embrace the idea of Complete Streets and safe pathways for all of our citizens and their various modes of transportation.

DENISE REYNOLDS

Parkside Drive

North Charleston

Love for Charleston

Why do I love Charleston? It’s easy for most people to answer. What’s not to love?

It’s by far one of the most beautiful cities in the country with its many antebellum homes. It boasts miles of beaches, and the marshes and woodlands are wondrous to behold. Our waterways are teeming with seafood, and the city has an abundance of wonderful restaurants.

But why do I love Charleston? It’s the people.

Before Hurricane Dorian arrived, the city set up sand pits in several locations so people could fill sandbags.

When I went to one, I saw what makes Charleston one of the best places to live: strangers helping strangers fill sandbags, the young helping the old and infirm. There was no pushing or shoving, no squabbles, no impatience.

It was a gathering of people from all walks of life coming together to help each other in a time of need.

So, thank you, my fellow citizens of Charleston. You are the reason Charleston is a great place to live.

STEVEN McLEES

Marsh Creek Drive

Charleston

Nautical boot camp

It was wonderful, refreshing and encouraging to read Post and Courier reporter Jenna Schiferl’s Nov. 2 account of Ashley Hall’s six-day nautical boot camp for students in the school’s Offshore Leadership Program.

Readers couldn’t help but be positively impressed by Schiferl’s description of the extraordinary program that Roscoe Davis and Ashley Hall’s faculty have developed, organized and implemented.

There’s little doubt that

each of the 17 girls learned much about history, geography, the art (and challenges) of sailing and, most of all,

themselves during the course of their 400-mile journey

from from Portsmouth,

Virginia, to Charleston aboard the tall ship Liberty Clipper.

Each of the lessons learned while intentionally separated from the comforts of day-to-day life at home in Charleston can’t help but contribute to a truly meaningful experiential foundation.

Most of all, their appreciation for the importance of the program’s motto, “ship, shipmates, self,” has been demonstrated in a truly meaningful, hands-on learning situation.

Hats off to Ashley Hall and any other institutions that provide such exceptional and indelible learning opportunities for youths during their formative years.

NICHOLAS N. CHRONIS

Phillips Park Drive

Mount Pleasant

Mute button

It’s not even the election year yet and I’m worried my television mute button will surely give out.

As it is, every time I hear Tom Steyer’s voice I find myself reaching for my remote.

JOHN HUGHES

Coral Reef Drive

Johns Island

Cut foreign aid

The U.S. is the richest country in the world. If we can give millions of dollars to our allies, perhaps our taxes are way too high. I know we need allies, but do we have to buy them?

It seems like we have unlimited money to give away while the national debt keeps going up.

All those new proposed laws will do nothing but get us further in debt.

RON ROWLAND

Hawks Circle

Hanahan